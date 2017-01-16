Local computer & laptop sales & repair shop launch network IT Support service

Fast Computers celebrates the launch of their new IT Support for networks and email services in the Northampton and Milton Keynes area by providing free external backup hard drives so that local companies can backup their important data Further information can be found at http://www.fastcomputersuk.com.

(firmenpresse) - In a slightly different approach to launching its new IT Support for networks and email services, Fast Computers, a IT Support company serving the Northampton and Milton Keynes area, has decided it will providing free external backup hard drives so that interested companies can make backups of their important data., and this is expected to take place January 2017.



Where most businesses tend to just launch and keep it quiet and low key, Fast Computers has decided to be a little more proactive in promoting this Important and essential service to keep businesses trading smoothly with the start of its new IT Support for computer networks and email services.



Peter Ravi, Director at Fast Computers, says: "We wanted to provide an important and essential service to keep businesses trading smoothly with the launch of our new IT Support for networks and email services, because we think it is important to give something back to the local businesses struggling to trade in a difficult climate.



http://www.fastcomputersuk.com



It should be really worthwhile and we're hoping it raises awareness of the potentially disastrous effect that losing your important data will impact on your business and prevent it from trading. It will be widely accepted and should go great unless Microsoft or Apple finally come up with an operating system that never fails, never locks up or never needs updating.!"



Fast Computers has always made a point of standing out when compared to other IT Support companies in the Northampton and Milton Keynes area. This launch celebration is just one of the many ways it wants to support local companies and residents.



This is a great chance for Northampton and Milton Keynes residents to protect their businesses have one less thing to worry about from an ethical, long established and community focused. local business.



Fast Computers has been serving the Northampton and Milton Keynes area since 1998. To date it has served over 15 thousand customers and has become recognized as reputable 5 star service. Local branches can be found on Weedon Road near Sixfields and Silbury Boulevard in central Milton Keynes.





Peter Ravi also said: "While Fast Computers may not be the only business with this kind of offering, local residents are choosing Fast Computers because we have a reputation to delight every customer with great service."



When asked about the new IT Support for networks and email services. Peter Ravi said: "We think it's going to be a hit because from experience we know it is something that many businesses and users has been looking for but have been finding it hard to find a truly reliable company like ourselves."



Further information about Fast Computers and the new IT Support for networks and email services can be discovered at http://www.fastcomputersuk.com.





More information:

http://www.fastcomputersuk.com



Keywords (optional):Company information / Profile:

Fast Computers

http://www.fastcomputersuk.com

PressRelease by

Fast Computers

Requests:

Fast Computers

http://www.fastcomputersuk.com

+44-1604-582000

18 Tweed Road

Northampton

United Kingdom

Date: 01/16/2017 - 09:00

Language: English

News-ID 517662

Character count: 3248

Kontakt-Informationen:

Firma: Fast Computers

Ansprechpartner: Peter Ravi

Stadt: Northampton

Telefon: +44-1604-582000



Meldungsart: Unternehmensinformation

Versandart: VerÃ¶ffentlichung

Freigabedatum: 15/01/2017



Number of hits: 80



Linking-Tips:



Direct Link to this PressRelease:





Twittern



We would appreciate a link in your News-, Press- or Partner-Site.

Comments on this PressRelease