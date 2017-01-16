Cavod Dance Academy Presents A Winter Concert

The 2017 Winter Concert will feature a variety of choreographic works including their original production of Almost Home

(firmenpresse) - Cavod Dance Company presents an afternoon and evening of new choreographic works, along with the original production; Almost Home



Act I  Repertoire



Cavod Dance Company will share new repertoire from their 2016/2017 season, which includes a versatile range of artistic dance works in modern and ballet. Certain pieces share a story, such as Let There Be Light, a piece portraying Creation. Other conceptual works leave the audience in thought, like Flee, depicting the inner thoughts of a young girl finding her voice. Other dances are set to music that shares Gods heart for humanity, like King of Heaven. Get ready to tap your feet and clap along at this faith inspiring, joyful show!



Directed and choreographed by Jill Hertzog & Stephanie Morales



Act II - Almost Home



Almost Home is a 40-minute dance and physical theatre production living in the world of a seemingly perfect family, with a much different story lying beneath. Follow each family members unique story of internal struggles, and their outward search for identity that time and time again lead to emptiness. Discover how the familys intertwined journeys find redemption and their true home.



Directed, choreographed and written by Cara Dienner, Jill Hertzog, & Cordell Huyard.



Cavod Dance Companys Winter Concert will be performed at Cavod Theatre:



Saturday, February 4th at 2pm & 7pm



Cavod Theatre, 665 West Main Street, New Holland, PA 17557



For directions & details, visit the 2017 Winter Concert event page



Cast includes:



Sierra Anastasi, Jasmine Blosenski, Ella Cassidy, Sabrina Dickson, Cocoa Houck, Timnah Krauter, Mariana Lapp, Rachel Lapp, Bente Lefever, Joelle Maier, Derek Martin, Anissa Mohler, Maria Newsanger, Jaelyn Roche, Caitlin Stoltzfoos, Olivia Urban, Alex Weaver, Dakota Weaver, Ric Weaver



No ticket needed, a free will offering will be received at the end of each show. Visit us online at https://cavodacademy.com/ or call 717-354-3355 for more info.





About Cavod Academy



Cavod Academy of the Arts, a non-profit performing arts academy located in New Holland, PA. Cavod Academy offers a variety of performing arts classes for dance, gymnastics, theater, music and early arts. They have a traveling dance and theater company and put on community theater productions. Theater productions are performed in their new theatre space, opened in July 2015. Be the first to experience our new seating arrangement including risers for all those 'hard to see' seats thanks to the generous donations of our sponsors.



Media Contact

Connie Dienner

Cavod Academy

Address: 665 West Main St., New Holland, PA 17557

Phone: (717) 354-3355

Email: info(at)cavodacademy.com





More information:

http://https://cavodacademy.com/



