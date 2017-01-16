EFOY COMFORT fuel cell wins 2nd place in promobil reader survey

The magazine's readers vote second place for the environmentally friendly, silent power source in the power generator category / EFOY COMFORT is firmly established in the leisure and caravanning markets in Europe and North America

(PresseBox) - 01.2017 - The EFOY COMFORT fuel cells of SFC Energy, a leading provider of hybrid power solutions to the stationary and mobile power generation markets, have won an important award. The Company announced this today, on the opening of CMT caravanning fair, Stuttgart, Germany.

The readers of ?promobil?, Europe?s biggest motor home magazine, have once again ranked the EFOY COMFORT fuel cell among their top 3 favorite brands in the magazine?s annual reader survey. This year, EFOY achieved the prestigious second place in the power generator category. Every year, the promobil reader survey honors the most popular motor home and accessory brands on the basis of a survey performed among the magazine?s readers. The results of the survey directly reflect the winning brands? acceptance in the market.

SFC Energy?s EFOY COMFORT fuel cell series supplies reliable off-grid power to leisure applications in motor homes, holiday and mountain cabins, and on sailboats, anywhere and in any season. The powerful, silent all-year on board power source for consumer applications is available in three models, depending on the customer?s individual power requirements.

SFC has already sold more than 35,000 fuel cells for powering electric and electronic devices away from the grid in consumer, industry, and defense applications. They are used, wherever a reliable, weather independent and maintenance-free power source is needed. In motor homes, the EFOY COMFORT fuel cell recharges on-board batteries fully automatically, 24/7, without requiring user intervention. EFOY COMFORT fuel cells are available throughout Europe as standard or optional equipment at over 50 mobile home manufacturers. The 5 or 10 liter EFOY fuel cartridges are available at over 2,000 sales outlets and enable weeks of trouble free power autonomy.

?We are excited to be one of the top 3 power generators again this year, in this important reader survey?, says Björn Ledergerber, Vice President Consumer & Industry of SFC Energy. ?This second place for us is wonderful feedback from the many happy EFOY fuel cell owners, who have been travelling with our products for many years.?



SFC Energy presents the EFOY COMFORT fuel cell and EFOY GO! power pack at CMT Stuttgart from January 14 to 22, at booth D32, hall 7. Additional information on SFC Energy and the Company?s power products for consumer applications at www.sfc.com and www.efoy-comfort.com.









SFC Energy AG (www.sfc.com) is a leading provider of hybrid solutions to the stationary and portable power generation markets. SFC is the number one supplier of fuel cells, with over 35,000 fuel cells sold to date. The Company has award-winning products and serves a range of applications in the Oil & Gas, Security & Industry and Consumer markets. The Company is headquartered in Brunnthal/Munich, Germany, operates production facilities in the Netherlands, Romania, and Canada, and sales offices in the U.S and Canada. SFC Energy AG is listed on the Deutsche Boerse Prime Standard (WKN: 756857 ISIN: DE0007568578).





Company information / Profile:

SFC Energy AG (www.sfc.com) is a leading provider of hybrid solutions to the stationary and portable power generation markets. SFC is the number one supplier of fuel cells, with over 35,000 fuel cells sold to date. The Company has award-winning products and serves a range of applications in the Oil & Gas, Security & Industry and Consumer markets. The Company is headquartered in Brunnthal/Munich, Germany, operates production facilities in the Netherlands, Romania, and Canada, and sales offices in the U.S and Canada. SFC Energy AG is listed on the Deutsche Boerse Prime Standard (WKN: 756857 ISIN: DE0007568578).





PressRelease by

SFC Energy AG

Date: 01/16/2017 - 07:48

Language: English

News-ID 517664

Character count: 3434

Kontakt-Informationen:

Firma: SFC Energy AG

Stadt: Brunnthal/Munich





Number of hits: 54



Linking-Tips:



Direct Link to this PressRelease:





Twittern



We would appreciate a link in your News-, Press- or Partner-Site.

Comments on this PressRelease