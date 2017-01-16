       Anmeldung merken    kostenlos registrieren | Passwort vergessen ?
Vendome Resources Announces Name and Ticker Change

(firmenpresse) - TORONTO, ONTARIO -- (Marketwired) -- 01/16/17 -- Vendome Resources Corp. (the "Company") (TSX VENTURE: VDR)(FRANKFURT: 9VR) is pleased to announce that the Company has filed Articles of Amendment effecting its name change to Vanadium One Energy Corp. The Company expects that the shares will commence trading on the TSX Venture Exchange under the new name and ticker symbol "VONE" upon the opening of the markets on Monday, January 16, 2017.

About Vendome:

Vendome is a mineral exploration company located in Burlington, Ontario, Canada. Our primary focus is to acquire "near-term production" exploration mining projects and existing producers. Vendome Resources Corp. is managed by an experienced team of mining professionals with extensive operating and financial experience.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS OF VENDOME RESOURCES CORP.

W. John Priestner, President and Chief Executive Officer

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements:

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Contacts:
Vendome Resources Corp.
W. John Priestner
President and Chief Executive Officer



Date: 01/16/2017 - 08:15
Firma: Vendome Resources Corp.
