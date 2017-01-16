FreeZvon launches its virtual number platform for all users

A day to be marked on the calendar of the VoIP fans

(firmenpresse) - A virtual telephone number is a great thing to have especially now when the phone numbers are needless to have. More and more people are using just email or SMS as to communicate. There is no need to stay actively on the phone hours on end and pay the huge fees as to communicate. More and more time is required to talk to the people out there and there is never enough time for that.



There is a myriad of companies like Skype that are offering clients ways to talk to their peers on the phone. No company is really as good as the FreeZvon virtual phone number that has recently been lost. It is truly dirt cheap and the quality of the connection is just so much better than that of the competitors on the market. Experience true quality bliss with this amazing carrier these days. Their fresh technologies have allowed the developers to a notch further and improve their systems in such a way that it is both meaningful and beneficial for the end user.



It means a new voip telephony and that more people will talk over the phone lines with other countries without paying the international fare. Smart things come from simple decisions and this is a truly a revolutionary step to take. Consider ip telephony not just for the corporate needs but for the personal needs as well. Why overpay for the landline when there are great alternatives to be tested out on the world wide web through the FreeZvon system that has been currently launched. Test out this great new system as to be completely sure thats the right choice for the user.



Almost nobody is using fax any longer but if it happens that one has to send a fax then he can easily do so through the FreeZvon platform. Just a couple of pressed keys and the result is here. A virtual number is also easily equipped and put into action when necessary. Enabling the multichannel system for answering many calls at once is also easier than ever to set up these days. Just by entering a menu and tweaking several checklists one can obtain everything that he ever wanted from a phone system.





Contact:

Company: Telephonic Solutions

Contact Name: Jake Thompson

Phone: +44 (800) 61-015-61

Address: Cornwall Buildings, 45 Newhall Street, Suite 211, Birmingham, B3 3QR, United Kingdom

Email: support(at)freezvon.com

Website: https://freezvon.com





More information:

http://https://freezvon.com



PressRelease by

Telephonic Solutions

Keywords (optional):Company information / Profile:

Date: 01/16/2017 - 10:28

Language: English

News-ID 517672

Character count: 2439

Kontakt-Informationen:

Firma: Telephonic Solutions



Meldungsart: bitte

Versandart: Veröffentlichung



Number of hits: 85



Linking-Tips:



Direct Link to this PressRelease:





Twittern



We would appreciate a link in your News-, Press- or Partner-Site.

Comments on this PressRelease