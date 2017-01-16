Manganese X Energy Corp. announces the formation of a Technical & Marketing Advisory Board focused on the Lithium Ion Battery Market



(firmenpresse) - Manganese X Energy Corp. announces the formation of a Technical & Marketing Advisory Board focused on the Lithium Ion Battery Market



January 16 2017: Montreal, Quebec, Canada. Manganese X Energy Corp. (the Company) (TSXV:MN, FRA:9SC2, OTCMKTS:SNCGF ) is pleased to announce the formation of a Technical and Marketing Advisory Board focused on the lithium ion battery market. The objective of the Technical and Marketing Advisory Board is to guide and assist the Companys Board of Directors and management with various opportunities related to the use of novel technologies to produce more environmentally friendly Manganese for the lithium ion battery market at a low cost. The Technical and Marketing Advisory Board will also assist in the proper preparation of marketing materials and distribution channels for value added manganese products.



The Company is very pleased to welcome Ms. Jessica Dahn, Mr. Jay Richardson and Mr. Peter W. Godbehere to the Technical and Marketing Advisory Board. Martin Kepman, CEO commented that we are honoured by these impressive individuals joining our company. Management believes their extensive expertise and experience in their respective fields will be a benefit in the Companys pursuit to becoming a leading supplier of value added manganese materials in the United States and Canada.



The Company will be focusing on processing manganese into manganese oxide as well as Electrolytic Manganese Dioxide (EMD), which is defined as converting manganese into a very pure high quality electrolytic manganese dioxide of 99.7% purity. At present, to the best of managements knowledge, there are no operating Manganese mining producers servicing the lithium ion battery and other alternative energy markets in North America. The Company is striving to achieve new methodologies emanating from environmentally friendlier processes, while producing value added manganese at a lower cost.



Between January 1, 2016 and December 31, 2016, according to Metalbulletin.com, Manganese (Mn) appreciated in value more than 65% in 2016 to an average of $2,350 per tonne within the minor metals leaderboard category. Manganese ranked second in appreciation in a broad list to include the other components associated with the lithium ion battery (please refer to link for 2016 Review: minor metals leaderboard: https://www.metalbulletin.com/Article/3649572/Search-results/2016-REVIEW-Minor-metals-leaderboard.html).





It is managements opinion that the price trend of Manganese as well as the value added products derived from Manganese such as Electrolytic Manganese Dioxide (EMD) may continue to be robust due to the increased demand especially from Li-ion battery storage units specifically for electric vehicles said Martin Kepman, CEO (see the Companys press release dated December 21, 2016 regarding market growth demand for further information).



Biographies of Technical and Marketing Advisory Board

Jessica Dahn

Jessica is a graduate from the University of New Brunswick and holds a Bachelor of Engineering (B. Eng) in Chemical Engineering. Jessica is presently employed with the Government of Newfoundland and Labrador, and has previously worked in the environmental sector in Halifax, Nova Scotia and Montreal, Quebec. Jessica has also worked for Suncor Energy with the Process Engineering division in the areas of Tailing Reduction and In-Situ technology. Her experience in the Oil and Gas Industry sparked a strong interest in sustainability and renewable energy, and her lifestyle reflects this. Jessica is very involved with her community and is always focused on improving the wellness of others and the environment. Her passion for green energy and experience with chemical processing will be an asset to the Company.



Jay Richardson

James A. (Jay) Richardson is a Canadian Chartered Accountant, a Singapore Certified Public Accountant and a Fellow of the Insolvency Practitioners Association of the United Kingdom. He has practiced as a Partner of Clarkson Gordon Arthur Young (now Ernst & Young, Canada and Singapore) and a Partner of KPMG (UK) prior to establishing his own practice as a company doctor in Toronto, Canada in 1993. Specializing in interim management in troubled situations, he has served as the CEO or Chairman of listed public companies on five occasions and in many other CFO and private company situations. He has extensive public company governance experience from over a dozen Board memberships including recently having served as Interim Chairman of the Argus Corporation. In his very extensive charitable and community activities he is most commonly associated with the visual arts, having served among others as the Chairman of the Royal Canadian Academy Foundation. Jay will bring to the Company the marketing and financial expertise to help bring our projects to fruition.



Peter W Godbehere

Peter is a Metallurgical and Chemical Processing Expert, he has over 45 years of operational and technical leadership in the mineral and chemical processing industry. He was responsible for all the metallurgical aspects in the operations of a custom mill in Rouyn-Noranda; analysed and recommended major improvements to metal recovery and accounting control procedures in milling and smelting in the Sudbury area; and designed and engineered a grinding and flotation circuit for recovery of precious metals at a major Canadian refinery. Peter is presently consulting in the field for several large clients in North America. Peter has published numerous technical papers in the field and holds a patent. Peter is a graduate in Mineral Technology of the Royal School of Mines in London. Peter will bring to the Company the necessary mineral, metallurgic and chemical innovative expertise to our technical support team in order to process manganese through its various stages as efficiently, environmentally friendly, and cost effectively as possible.



Manganese X Energys mission is to acquire and advance high potential manganese mining prospects located in North America with the intent of supplying value added materials to the lithium ion battery and other alternative energy industries. In addition our company is striving to achieve new methodologies emanating from environmentally friendly green/zero emissions,while processing manganese.at a lower competitive cost For more information visit the website at www.manganesexenergycorp.com.



ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS



Martin Kepman

Interim CEO and Director

martin(at)kepman.com

1-514-802-1814



Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements:



Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.



This news release contains "forward-looking information" including statements with respect to the future exploration performance of the Company. This forward-looking information involves known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of the Company to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements of the Company, expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. These risks, as well as others, are disclosed within the Company's filing on SEDAR, which investors are encouraged to review prior to any transaction involving the securities of the Company. Forward-looking information contained herein is provided as of the date of this news release and the Company disclaims any obligation, other than as required by law, to update any forward-looking information for any reason. There can be no assurance that forward-looking information will prove to be accurate and the reader is cautioned not to place undue reliance on such forward-looking information.







PressRelease by

Manganese X Energy Corp.

Company information / Profile:Requests:







Date: 01/16/2017 - 09:23

Language: English

News-ID 517673

Character count: 8118

Kontakt-Informationen:

Firma: Manganese X Energy Corp.

Stadt: Wien





Number of hits: 87



Linking-Tips:



Direct Link to this PressRelease:





Twittern



We would appreciate a link in your News-, Press- or Partner-Site.

Comments on this PressRelease