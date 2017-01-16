Wood at its best: the SWISS KRONO GROUP at BAU 2017

(PresseBox) - The SWISS KRONO GROUP will present new products at Stand 510 in Hall B5 at BAU in Munich, Germany, the world?s leading trade fair for architecture, materials and systems. This engineered wood producer will showcase high-performance building materials as well as inspiring new flooring and interior products. The highlights:

SWISS KRONO OSB Longboard

Since March 2016, SWISS KRONO in Heiligengrabe, Germany has been able to produce and transport various OSB grades in lengths up to 18 metres. These SWISS KRONO OSB Longboards are not actually a new product, but rather additional versions of the various kinds of OSB boards that the company has already been offering, ranging from SWISS KRONO OSB/3 across SWISS KRONO OSB/4 BAZ to SWISS KRONO OSB/F****, available either sanded or with Contifinish® surfaces and in thicknesses from 15 to 40 millimetres. Every SWISS KRONO OSB board between 6.51 and 18 metres long is defined as a Longboard. The demand is surging for extra-long formats like these, which deliver the following benefits, especially when used to make prefabricated building modules:

Jointless elements

Simplified production and prefabrication

Faster completion of construction projects

Cost savings

SWISS KRONO MAGNUMBOARD® OSB

SWISS KRONO MAGNUMBOARD® OSB is an officially certified solid timber construction system for erecting health-promoting buildings. Each SWISS KRONO MAGNUMBOARD® OSB element comprises between three and ten stacked and glued-together SWISS KRONO OSB/4 BAZ boards. As a result, SWISS KRONO MAGNUMBOARD® OSB boasts excellent dimensional stability, strength, and thermal and acoustic insulation. Walls, ceilings and roof elements measuring up to 18 x 2.8m can be very flexibly made with it, resulting in lastingly windtight building constructions with a minimum of joints. The system excels both as a complete construction system and in combination with other approaches. It combines all of the benefits of solid walls, ceilings and roofs with high potential for streamlining building projects and optimising costs. The system also lends itself for taller buildings and subterranean structures with larger units (which fall under building classes 4 and 5 in Germany). Among the many advantages of SWISS KRONO MAGNUMBOARD® OSB is the fact that it can be directly coated, painted or otherwise finished when used in interiors.



At BAU 2017, SWISS KRONO will present this innovative massive timber construction system in the form of an impressive two-storey structure designed to also give visitors an excellent view of the details from the upper level.

SWISS KRONO OSB/4 BAZ boards are produced in Heiligengrabe, Germany and then turned into SWISS KRONO MAGNUMBOARD® OSB elements by selected licensees. At BAU 2017, Uwe Jöst, Managing Director of SWISS KRONO Germany, will present certificates to two new licensees: Keilhofer GmbH in Bavaria and the Belgian company WOOD & BUILD.

SWISS KRONO OSB bright

In November 2016 the SWISS KRONO GROUP officially inaugurated a new facility in Vásárosnamény, Hungary. It took only ten months to construct one of the world?s most advanced OSB production plants there. The various phases of construction were documented in a detailed online diary, and impressive large-format printed photographs from it will be put up for visitors to admire at BAU 2017.

The plant is equipped with an eighth-generation Siempelkamp ContiRoll® press that lets it produce 20,000 OSB boards daily in a continuous process. The brand new product manufactured there, called SWISS KRONO OSB bright, has already received CE certification. It is made in compliance with DIN EN 13936 using completely formaldehyde-free bonding resins. The boards? attractive light-coloured surfaces make them excellently suited not only for conventional construction, but also for visible and decorative interiors. SWISS KRONO OSB bright owes its colour to the use of thinnings from Populus species. Being especially low in emissions, it can also be used for sensitive applications. When made with sealed ContiFinish® surfaces, the sturdy boards are also suited for loadbearing applications in moist areas such as kitchens and bathrooms.

SWISSCLIC PANEL

The SWISS KRONO GROUP will also exhibit an innovative wall and ceiling solution that meets today?s demanding requirements while making it possible to implement advanced integrated architectural ideas: the SWISSCLIC PANEL. Its precise snap-together system permits fast and easy assembly without the need for any special tools. Individual parts are simply snapped together to form a large, jointless surface.

SWISSCLIC PANEL features impressive reproductions of real minerals and natural wood. The high-quality surfaces look sleek and timeless and harmoniously blend with sophisticated modern interior architectures. Being abrasion-resistant and lightfast, they are extremely durable. SWISSCLIC PANEL is also highly flame retardant and suitable for use in kitchens and bathrooms where it is not directly exposed to water spray. The standard product line, SWISSCLIC PANEL-S, comprises 12 decors and comes in a format measuring 1380 x 187 x 10mm. SWISSCLIC PANEL-W (the W stands for ?wall and width?) includes room-high wall claddings and XXL ceiling elements with three different formats in the size 2780 x 238 x 10mm.

GRAND SELECTION ORIGIN

The decors of these 14mm thick floor panels made in Switzerland emulate actual solid, rustic wood so well that even experts have to look carefully to tell the difference. This is achieved with ?embossed in register? technology, which precisely aligns colour patterns with three-dimensional surface structures for fascinatingly attractive results. What?s more, each of the repeating printed images covers an area that is nearly twice as large as that of other reproductions. The flooring is available in eight lovely colour versions, ranging from light to dark and from warm to cool.

The premium GRAND SELECTON ORIGIN flooring line consists to over 80% of wood harvested from sustainably managed forests in Switzerland, whenever possible with the relevant FSC and PEFC certifications. A low-swelling HDF core makes this product more than twice as water-resistant as conventional laminate flooring.

KRONOTEX FLOORING COLLECTION

This family of laminate floors made in Germany has received a facelift: with no fewer than 18 new decors, the KRONOTEX FLOORING COLLECTION is attuned to the times and meets the full range of today?s expectations and wishes. Those who love the rustic look of country house-style planks will find the Montmelo Oak versions irresistible. This décor with a newly developed embossed-in-register structure comes in five different colours: Cream, Nature, Silver, Lava and Toffee. Within the KRONOTEX FLOORING COLLECTION, it is THE décor of the year for 2017. The Oak Turin décor responds to yet another trend: entirely dispensing with knots and cracks, it is unpretentious yet at the same time elegant and classy. Thanks to a décor called Cappuccino, the collection also includes a chestnut look. Those with a taste for more colourful and unusual styles will be thrilled by the graphical patterns of the Mosaik, Palazzo and Emeraude decors: they turn the floor into a room?s most eye-catching element.

A few selected decors also enrich the MY FLOOR collections. Colour Oak follows the trend towards vintage styles that feature visible signs of wear, a ?used look? surface and differently coloured areas; it lends unique character to any room.

?Schöner Wohnen? Laminate Flooring Collections

The ?Schöner Wohnen? (?More Beautiful Living?) laminate floors of Gruner + Jahr GmbH & Co. KG will soon be supplied by SWISS KRONO TEX GmbH & Co KG, which has concluded a corresponding licence agreement. The collection comprises 11 oak versions and a walnut décor. Its many oak styles range from calm to rustic, and from white across beige and brown to grey. Most of the panels feature a 45° bevel at their edges, resultig in a V-shaped groove that evokes the impression of solid wood planks. Together with nature-identical surface structures, this makes it difficult to distinguish these floors from the real thing. Offering four living styles ? Classic, Trend, Urban and Grande ? the collection provides a selection extending from a lively 3-strip look across straightforward oak decors all the way to rustic country house plank floors: some chic and some exuding cosy comfort, but all of them truly extraordinary.

ONE WORLD COLLECTION

The successful ONE WORLD COLLECTION, which is available across all SWISS KRONO companies and worldwide, contains 68 furniture board decors with eight different surface structures, four of which are embossed-in-register. This collection was launched in 2015 as the core of an international brand. With its coordinated international design trends, it meets the needs of every design-orientated furniture builder and interior finisher with its unique spectrum of possible combinations.

The ONE WORLD SWISS COLLECTION, which was rolled out to markets in 2016, adds many more designs for individual markets. With a total of 253 decors and 21 surface structures, including everything from precisely embossed-in-register styles all the way to flamboyant fantasy decors, it inspires customers to experiment and emphatically meets every local wish and need.



The SWISS KRONO GROUP is one of the world's leading manufacturers of wood products, offering sustainable and innovative solutions in the field of interiors, flooring and building materials. Founded as a family business in 1966, the group now employs 4,500 members of staff around the globe. The company is headquartered in Lucerne, Switzerland and has production facilities in ten locations across eight countries. The SWISS KRONO GROUP has always been committed to uncompromising quality and environmentally friendly processes to guarantee Wood as its best.





