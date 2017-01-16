Inflatable Velvet Neck Support Travel Pillow Flight Comfort Equipment Launched

Tascreon, a travel equipment brand, launched a new inflatable neck support pillow. The Tascreon pillow is adaptable to all head and neck sizes, and the two side arches offer increased head support. The new pillow can be completely deflated for increased portability.

(firmenpresse) - Tascreon, a brand specializing in travel equipment, launched a new inflatable neck support pillow.



More information is available at https://tascreon.com/travelpillowdeal.



Travelling has evolved considerably over the past decades, with modern means of transportation being increasingly comfortable and more passenger-friendly. As comfort technology has advanced, passenger expectations have increased in what regards travelling conditions, with more and more people being aware of the impact transport conditions can have on their health.



The neck and the spine are particularly prone to suffering intense impact as a result of prolonged periods of travel, as long sitting times and incorrect posture have negative consequences on neck and spine health.



Furthermore, modern work conditions force many to spend similarly long hours at a computer desk, thus increasing the chances for long-term neck and spine damage.



One of the potential solutions to such an issue would be to use a neck support pillow to maintain correct neck posture and thus reduce the risks associated with both long travels and long office hours.



Tascreon launched a new inflatable travel neck support pillow, in an effort to help those looking for a reliable means of ensuring safe neck posture during travelling and long sitting periods.



The pillow is designed to adapt to all neck and head sizes by simply changing air pressure. It can be adapted for different conditions or users by inflating or deflating it, thus making it ideal for a variety of sitting situations.



Unlike most neck support pillow, the Tascreon pillow features two side arches, thus preventing the head from oscillating during nap times and encouraging a comfortable, safe neck position.



The Tascreon neck support travel pillow is extremely portable, as it can be deflated completely and inflated whenever necessary.



The current offer includes a one-year full refund warranty. A special launch discount is also currently available.





Interested parties can find more information by visiting http://tascreon.com/travelpillow.





More information:

http://https://tascreon.com



Keywords (optional):Company information / Profile:

Tascreon

https://tascreon.com

PressRelease by

Tascreon

Requests:

Tascreon

https://tascreon.com



8345 Northwest 66th Street

Miami

United States

Date: 01/16/2017 - 12:02

Language: English

News-ID 517681

Character count: 2474

Kontakt-Informationen:

Firma: Tascreon

Ansprechpartner: James Edison

Stadt: Miami



Meldungsart: Unternehmensinformation

Versandart: VerÃ¶ffentlichung

Freigabedatum: 16/01/2017



Number of hits: 63



Linking-Tips:



Direct Link to this PressRelease:





Twittern



We would appreciate a link in your News-, Press- or Partner-Site.

Comments on this PressRelease