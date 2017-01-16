Parents of Manhattan, New York, Can Now Stop Worrying about Preschooling of Their Children

The Eastside Day School says that their program provides a warm and nurturing environment that is responsive not only to the needs of children but to the families as a whole and promotes the growth and development of children.

(firmenpresse) - Exciting news for New York parents. The Eastside Day School, founded by the owners of Gymtime Rhythm and Glues and York Avenue Preschool, is offering a full and half- day early care and education program for children between the ages of 12 months and 3 years. The Manhattan preschool says that they will be expanding this program to children of age 4 and 5 years as well in the Fall of 2017. The Manhattan daycare center further says that their program provides a warm and nurturing environment that is responsive not only to the needs of children but to the families as a whole and promotes the growth and development of children.



The Upper East Side preschool adds that they cater to the needs of families who are seeking a high-quality, full or part-time early childhood experience for their children. Students have access to the on-site playground and the gym and they will be participating in enrichment programs. They will be taken on regular trips to neighborhood parks also. Eastside says that they have obtained the required license from the Department of Health and their facilities conform with the high standards set forth by NYC.



The Upper East Side Daycare Center takes pride in pointing out that their philosophy is to respect and honor the ways children learn. This is one of the main reasons they are able to achieve stupendous success. They believe that young children are competent and capable and it is the curiosity of these children that propels them to learn about the world. That is why they provide opportunities for all the children to succeed in an atmosphere that is caring and that values the individual, says the school.



They have put in place suitable systems that refine what the children already know so their levels of understanding are deepened. The Manhattan private preschool says that since they are aware that play is central to childrens learning, they have incorporated a variety of educational theories and approaches in an environment that is intellectually stimulating, emotionally nurturing and playful.





About The Eastside Day School



