LXR&CO Launches New In-Store Appraisals and Upfront Purchase In Hudson's Bay Locations, Century 21 Stores, and Lord & Taylor Shops Across North America

LXR&CO is now offering in-store appraisals and upfront purchase in select Century 21 stores and Lord & Taylor shops across the United States as well as Hudson's Bay locations across Canada.

You are invited to our BYOB (Bring Your Own Bag) Party on Monday, January 30th. Visit us in-store and bring any luxury items you wish to sell, and enjoy 20% off any purchase from LXR&CO on that day.

Breathing new life into vintage iconic masterpieces, LXR&CO wants to encourage their clients to sell their vintage masterpieces that they don't use anymore. If you own a designer piece but are ready to move onto a different or new style, LXR&CO will buy these pieces from you outright. Everything from handbags, accessories, small leather goods, to jewellery is now eligible for purchase. As a trusted retailer, LXR&CO makes selling your luxury items simple and easy.

LXR&CO buys brands from such fashion houses as Hermes, Louis Vuitton, Gucci, Prada, Fendi, and more. Through in-store appraisals, LXR&CO delivers direct competitive pricing, based on condition, model and demand of the item, instantly to its clients.

About LXR&CO

LXR&CO prides itself on providing its clients with access to the best vintage luxury products available. Each product sold by LXR&CO is purchased by the company's team of international buyers and certified by experienced in-house authenticators, ensuring the highest quality guarantee on the market.

Specializing in the sale of handbags and accessories (including scarves, jewelry, watches and belts), LXR&CO carries a wide array of designers from Hermes, Louis Vuitton to the fashion houses of CELINE, Gucci, Prada, Fendi and more.

LXR&CO sources its products through private auctions, individual collections and now, directly from clients at its retail locations.

For more information on stores that offer in-store appraisals, please visit: LXRCO.COM/sellyourbag

