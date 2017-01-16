Ericsson and Cisco to virtualize Vodafone Hutchison Australia's core and IP network

(Thomson Reuters ONE) -
* Ericsson will lead the transformation program, having responsibility for not
only building the infrastructure but ensuring the delivery of an end-to-end
operational system
* Vodafone Hutchison Australia (VHA) aims to increase network agility, reduce
opex and capex, deploy services faster, and improve customer experience
* The project is the first major collaboration between Ericsson and Cisco on
Telecom Cloud infrastructure and supports VHA's core and IP network
evolution towards network slicing
Ericsson (NASDAQ: ERIC) and Cisco Systems (NASDAQ: CSCO) will transform and
virtualize Vodafone Hutchison Australia (VHA)'s networks for VHA to better
prepare for new emerging services and to evolve its core network to increase the
level of agility and programmability from network slicing.
Through simplification of its network and infrastructure, VHA will benefit from
having the tools to become more agile, innovative and more pro-active in the way
services are brought to market, ultimately resulting in improved customer
engagement experience alongside reductions in opex and capex spend.
The deal represents the first major collaboration between Ericsson and Cisco on
Telecom Cloud infrastructure.
Kevin Millroy, Chief Technology Officer, VHA, says: "Ericsson and Cisco are our
existing providers of core and routing functions making them good partners to
move into a virtualized environment. This transformation allows us to introduce
new applications to drive innovation and improve customer services and user
experience. The new infrastructure opens the door to new business models and
markets, such as Internet of Things for Vodafone - we are excited about the
future prospects this partnership offers."
Rima Qureshi, Head of Region North America and responsible for the strategic
partnership with Cisco at Ericsson says: "This major transformation deal clearly
demonstrates Ericsson's global end-to-end transformation and operations
capabilities as a trusted transformation partner. As the first collaboration
between Ericsson and Cisco on Telecom Cloud infrastructure, it also shows how
our global partnership is speeding digital transformation for customers across
industries.
"As the Prime Integrator, Ericsson is taking responsibility for integration of
the Ericsson and Cisco, not only building the infrastructure, but ensuring the
delivery of an end-to-end operational system."
Yvette Kanouff senior vice president, general manager, service provider
business, Cisco, says: "Cisco and Ericsson have been working with key strategic
accounts around the globe to validate a telecom cloud infrastructure. This
broad and significant engagement with VHA demonstrates how our two companies are
utilizing our complementary assets to deliver technical and commercial
innovation and systems integration leadership to the benefit of our customers."
The joint architecture solution comprises of Ericsson Hyperscale Datacenter
System and software components such as Ericsson Cloud Execution Environment,
Ericsson Cloud Manager, Cloud SDN controller; together with Cisco WAN Automation
Engine, Cisco Network Services Orchestrator (NSO), Cisco IP Network VNFs
including IOS XR 9000v and Cloud Services Router 1000v, and both virtualized and
physical security technologies such as the Adaptive Security Appliance and Cisco
Firepower security gateway, along with services and support. This builds on
VHA's selection, in 2014, of Ericsson to replace and upgrade VHA's complete core
network, including virtual EPC and virtual IMS/ Voice over LTE.
Ericsson and Cisco - two industry leaders in the development and delivery of
networking, mobility, and cloud - formed a global business and technology
partnership in November 2015 to create the networks of the future. The
partnership offers customers the best of both companies: routing, data center,
networking, cloud, mobility, management and control, and global services
capabilities. The next-generation strategic partnership will drive growth,
accelerate innovation, and speed digital transformation demanded by customers
across industries. To date, over 250 active customer engagements have now
started to turn into won deals. More than 60 deals, spread around the world, are
in IP (routing and transport) and services. The companies announced deals with
3 Italy, Vodafone Portugal, Aster Dominican Republic and Cable & Wireless in
Caribbean in 2016.
NOTES TO EDITORS
For media kits, backgrounders and high-resolution photos, please visit
www.ericsson.com/press
About Cisco
Cisco (NASDAQ: CSCO) is the worldwide technology leader that has been making the
Internet work since 1984. Its people, products, and partners help society
securely connect and seize tomorrow's digital opportunity today. Discover more
at newsroom.cisco.com and follow them on Twitter at (at)Cisco.
Ericsson is the driving force behind the Networked Society - a world leader in
communications technology and services. Our long-term relationships with every
major telecom operator in the world allow people, business and society to
fulfill their potential and create a more sustainable future.
Our services, software and infrastructure - especially in mobility, broadband
and the cloud - are enabling the telecom industry and other sectors to do better
business, increase efficiency, improve the user experience and capture new
opportunities.
With approximately 115,000 professionals and customers in 180 countries, we
combine global scale with technology and services leadership. We support
networks that connect more than 2.5 billion subscribers. Forty percent of the
world's mobile traffic is carried over Ericsson networks. And our investments in
research and development ensure that our solutions - and our customers - stay in
front.
Founded in 1876, Ericsson has its headquarters in Stockholm, Sweden. Net sales
in 2015 were SEK 246.9 billion (USD 29.4 billion). Ericsson is listed on NASDAQ
OMX stock exchange in Stockholm and the NASDAQ in New York.
www.ericsson.com
www.ericsson.com/news
www.twitter.com/ericssonpress
www.facebook.com/ericsson
www.youtube.com/ericsson
FOR FURTHER INFORMATION, PLEASE CONTACT
Ericsson Corporate Communications
Phone: +46 10 719 69 92
E-mail: media.relations(at)ericsson.com
Ericsson Investor Relations
Phone: +46 10 719 00 00
E-mail: investor.relations(at)ericsson.com
Ericsson and Cisco to virtualize VHA's core and IP network:
http://hugin.info/1061/R/2071240/778313.pdf
This announcement is distributed by Nasdaq Corporate Solutions on behalf of Nasdaq Corporate Solutions clients.
The issuer of this announcement warrants that they are solely responsible for the content, accuracy and originality of the information contained therein.
Source: Ericsson via GlobeNewswire
More information:
http://www.ericsson.com
Date: 01/16/2017 - 10:00
Language: English
News-ID 517686
Character count: 7635
Kontakt-Informationen:
Firma: Ericsson
Stadt: STOCKHOLM
Number of hits: 44
Linking-Tips:
Direct Link to this PressRelease:
We would appreciate a link in your News-, Press- or Partner-Site.
|Alle Mitglieder:
|56.522
|Registriert Heute:
|7
|Registriert Gestern:
|12
|Mitglied(er) online:
|2
|Gäste Online:
|209
Bitte registrieren Sie sich hier. Als angemeldeter Benutzer nutzen Sie den vollen Funktionsumfang dieser Seite.