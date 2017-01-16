Ericsson and Cisco to virtualize Vodafone Hutchison Australia's core and IP network

* Ericsson will lead the transformation program, having responsibility for not

only building the infrastructure but ensuring the delivery of an end-to-end

operational system

* Vodafone Hutchison Australia (VHA) aims to increase network agility, reduce

opex and capex, deploy services faster, and improve customer experience

* The project is the first major collaboration between Ericsson and Cisco on

Telecom Cloud infrastructure and supports VHA's core and IP network

evolution towards network slicing

Ericsson (NASDAQ: ERIC) and Cisco Systems (NASDAQ: CSCO) will transform and

virtualize Vodafone Hutchison Australia (VHA)'s networks for VHA to better

prepare for new emerging services and to evolve its core network to increase the

level of agility and programmability from network slicing.



Through simplification of its network and infrastructure, VHA will benefit from

having the tools to become more agile, innovative and more pro-active in the way

services are brought to market, ultimately resulting in improved customer

engagement experience alongside reductions in opex and capex spend.



The deal represents the first major collaboration between Ericsson and Cisco on

Telecom Cloud infrastructure.



Kevin Millroy, Chief Technology Officer, VHA, says: "Ericsson and Cisco are our

existing providers of core and routing functions making them good partners to

move into a virtualized environment. This transformation allows us to introduce

new applications to drive innovation and improve customer services and user

experience. The new infrastructure opens the door to new business models and

markets, such as Internet of Things for Vodafone - we are excited about the

future prospects this partnership offers."



Rima Qureshi, Head of Region North America and responsible for the strategic

partnership with Cisco at Ericsson says: "This major transformation deal clearly



demonstrates Ericsson's global end-to-end transformation and operations

capabilities as a trusted transformation partner. As the first collaboration

between Ericsson and Cisco on Telecom Cloud infrastructure, it also shows how

our global partnership is speeding digital transformation for customers across

industries.



"As the Prime Integrator, Ericsson is taking responsibility for integration of

the Ericsson and Cisco, not only building the infrastructure, but ensuring the

delivery of an end-to-end operational system."



Yvette Kanouff senior vice president, general manager, service provider

business, Cisco, says: "Cisco and Ericsson have been working with key strategic

accounts around the globe to validate a telecom cloud infrastructure. This

broad and significant engagement with VHA demonstrates how our two companies are

utilizing our complementary assets to deliver technical and commercial

innovation and systems integration leadership to the benefit of our customers."



The joint architecture solution comprises of Ericsson Hyperscale Datacenter

System and software components such as Ericsson Cloud Execution Environment,

Ericsson Cloud Manager, Cloud SDN controller; together with Cisco WAN Automation

Engine, Cisco Network Services Orchestrator (NSO), Cisco IP Network VNFs

including IOS XR 9000v and Cloud Services Router 1000v, and both virtualized and

physical security technologies such as the Adaptive Security Appliance and Cisco

Firepower security gateway, along with services and support. This builds on

VHA's selection, in 2014, of Ericsson to replace and upgrade VHA's complete core

network, including virtual EPC and virtual IMS/ Voice over LTE.



Ericsson and Cisco - two industry leaders in the development and delivery of

networking, mobility, and cloud - formed a global business and technology

partnership in November 2015 to create the networks of the future. The

partnership offers customers the best of both companies: routing, data center,

networking, cloud, mobility, management and control, and global services

capabilities. The next-generation strategic partnership will drive growth,

accelerate innovation, and speed digital transformation demanded by customers

across industries. To date, over 250 active customer engagements have now

started to turn into won deals. More than 60 deals, spread around the world, are

in IP (routing and transport) and services. The companies announced deals with

3 Italy, Vodafone Portugal, Aster Dominican Republic and Cable & Wireless in

Caribbean in 2016.



