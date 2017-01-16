Imagine Chemistry: AkzoNobel launches global chemicals start-up challenge

January 16, 2017



AkzoNobel is launching Imagine Chemistry, an exciting opportunity to partner

with start-up firms, students, research groups and career scientists from across

the world to jointly exploit the knowledge of chemistry and solve several real-

life chemistry-related challenges.



The challenge is part of an integrated approach to further deploy AkzoNobel's

innovation capability in support of its growth ambitions. The company believes

there is tremendous potential even in mature chemistries, and the challenge aims

to tap into that as well as uncover new opportunities.



Imagine Chemistry, launched in conjunction with KPMG, aims to address a number

of specific societal challenges as well as finding new sustainable opportunities

for AkzoNobel businesses.



"Our world is made of molecules and we believe that chemistry, mastering the

elements, is essential to making the world a better place," explained Peter

Nieuwenhuizen, RD&I Director for AkzoNobel's Specialty Chemicals business.



"To get there, we believe open innovation will be vital, seeking ideas both

internally and externally to advance our technology and mutually gain from

creative thinking. Imagine. with all of our knowledge of chemistry, we can work

together to solve some of life's biggest problems. It's a great opportunity for

everyone to get involved."



Imagine Chemistry focuses on finding solutions within the following five areas:

* Revolutionizing plastics recycling

* Wastewater-free chemical sites

* Cellulose-based alternatives to synthetics

* Bio-based and biodegradable surfactants and thickeners

* Bio-based sources of ethylene



In addition, there are "open challenges" for broad ideas in two further areas:

Highly reactive chemistry and technology and Sustainable alternatives to current

technologies. All challenges are business-driven and should go commercial in a



3-5 year time horizon.



A dedicated online challenge platform has been launched, operated by KPMG, where

participants can submit their ideas and solutions. Anyone who registers will get

feedback from AkzoNobel chemicals experts.



The challenge will give the winners the chance to see their ideas become a

commercial reality. "We will provide access to customers, investors, subject

matter experts, mentorship and an accelerator program, along with additional

support. The collaboration could take on many forms: a joint development

agreement, having AkzoNobel as a launch customer, organizing partnerships, or

investing in your startup. Our ultimate goal is to innovate together,"

Nieuwenhuizen added.



"Imagine Chemistry is just the latest example of the commitment of AkzoNobel to

fostering innovation, and also to doing innovation differently," he added. It

follows a recent decision by the company to participate in a ?50 million

collaborative venture capital fund, run by Icos Capital, that will focus on

investing in early stage chemical and clean technology innovation start-ups, as

well as plans to establish an Open Innovation Center at the AkzoNobel Chemicals

Research Facility in Deventer, the Netherlands.



For more information and to participate in the challenge, visit

imaginechemistry.akzonobel.com



---



AkzoNobel creates everyday essentials to make people's lives more liveable and

inspiring. As a leading global paints and coatings company and a major producer

of specialty chemicals, we supply essential ingredients, essential protection

and essential color to industries and consumers worldwide. Backed by a

pioneering heritage, our innovative products and sustainable technologies are

designed to meet the growing demands of our fast-changing planet, while making

life easier. Headquartered in Amsterdam, the Netherlands, we have approximately

45,000 people in around 80 countries, while our portfolio includes well-known

brands such as Dulux, Sikkens, International, Interpon and Eka. Consistently

ranked as a leader in sustainability, we are dedicated to energizing cities and

communities while creating a protected, colorful world where life is improved by

what we do.



