Imagine Chemistry: AkzoNobel launches global chemicals start-up challenge

January 16, 2017
AkzoNobel is launching Imagine Chemistry, an exciting opportunity to partner
with start-up firms, students, research groups and career scientists from across
the world to jointly exploit the knowledge of chemistry and solve several real-
life chemistry-related challenges.
The challenge is part of an integrated approach to further deploy AkzoNobel's
innovation capability in support of its growth ambitions. The company believes
there is tremendous potential even in mature chemistries, and the challenge aims
to tap into that as well as uncover new opportunities.
Imagine Chemistry, launched in conjunction with KPMG, aims to address a number
of specific societal challenges as well as finding new sustainable opportunities
for AkzoNobel businesses.
"Our world is made of molecules and we believe that chemistry, mastering the
elements, is essential to making the world a better place," explained Peter
Nieuwenhuizen, RD&I Director for AkzoNobel's Specialty Chemicals business.
"To get there, we believe open innovation will be vital, seeking ideas both
internally and externally to advance our technology and mutually gain from
creative thinking. Imagine. with all of our knowledge of chemistry, we can work
together to solve some of life's biggest problems. It's a great opportunity for
everyone to get involved."
Imagine Chemistry focuses on finding solutions within the following five areas:
* Revolutionizing plastics recycling
* Wastewater-free chemical sites
* Cellulose-based alternatives to synthetics
* Bio-based and biodegradable surfactants and thickeners
* Bio-based sources of ethylene
In addition, there are "open challenges" for broad ideas in two further areas:
Highly reactive chemistry and technology and Sustainable alternatives to current
technologies. All challenges are business-driven and should go commercial in a
3-5 year time horizon.
A dedicated online challenge platform has been launched, operated by KPMG, where
participants can submit their ideas and solutions. Anyone who registers will get
feedback from AkzoNobel chemicals experts.
The challenge will give the winners the chance to see their ideas become a
commercial reality. "We will provide access to customers, investors, subject
matter experts, mentorship and an accelerator program, along with additional
support. The collaboration could take on many forms: a joint development
agreement, having AkzoNobel as a launch customer, organizing partnerships, or
investing in your startup. Our ultimate goal is to innovate together,"
Nieuwenhuizen added.
"Imagine Chemistry is just the latest example of the commitment of AkzoNobel to
fostering innovation, and also to doing innovation differently," he added. It
follows a recent decision by the company to participate in a ?50 million
collaborative venture capital fund, run by Icos Capital, that will focus on
investing in early stage chemical and clean technology innovation start-ups, as
well as plans to establish an Open Innovation Center at the AkzoNobel Chemicals
Research Facility in Deventer, the Netherlands.
For more information and to participate in the challenge, visit
imaginechemistry.akzonobel.com
---
AkzoNobel creates everyday essentials to make people's lives more liveable and
inspiring. As a leading global paints and coatings company and a major producer
of specialty chemicals, we supply essential ingredients, essential protection
and essential color to industries and consumers worldwide. Backed by a
pioneering heritage, our innovative products and sustainable technologies are
designed to meet the growing demands of our fast-changing planet, while making
life easier. Headquartered in Amsterdam, the Netherlands, we have approximately
45,000 people in around 80 countries, while our portfolio includes well-known
brands such as Dulux, Sikkens, International, Interpon and Eka. Consistently
ranked as a leader in sustainability, we are dedicated to energizing cities and
communities while creating a protected, colorful world where life is improved by
what we do.
