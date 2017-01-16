Yassine Bengriche: Football skills

Yassine Bengriche is a talented football player who lives in Paris and has earned an impeccable reputation due to his amazing skills.

January 16, 2017: Yassine Bengriche is a talented football player who lives in Paris and has earned an impeccable reputation due to his amazing skills. He is a 18 years old young athlete who started his football journey since his youth. He considers football as a competitive sport which requires a lot of strength and stamina to become a pro. He was a great football fan from his childhood and gradually, his hobby turned into passion and now he is capable to cope up with even the toughest of defenders.



In whatever position he plays, his game is strong and he has also been appreciated by many renowned athletes for his exceptional ability to take penalty shots. Yassine Bengriche trains many young players on how to work on their skills and make improvements. He makes football videos on his official website and on other platforms.



He will soon make video tutorials on Youtube to allow young people to learn basic dribbling football by which they can progress and have a good level. He has been well-known for his feint, elastico, roulette, heel chop, rainbow, chest trap, magic wand, neymar chop, neymar jr rocket and hocus pocus skills.



After being recognized for his talent, he took the advantage of numerous opportunities to play at a big level and always proven his skills in every tournament he played. Yassine Bengriche football skills are clearly highlighted on his videos which help to coach young players and encourage them to play a better game and improve their skills.



Yassine Bengriche is a passionate football player with an outstanding talent, and the discipline to work hard to improve his performance at every stage.



