Tyco Retail Innovations Help Retailers Reimagine the Store Experience

New technology advancements through collaborations drive efficiencies, convenience, revenue and the optimum shopper experience

(firmenpresse) - NEUHAUSEN, SWITZERLAND and NEW YORK, NY -- (Marketwired) -- 01/16/17 -- -- Tyco Retail Solutions (), a leading provider of predictive analytics-based Loss Prevention, Inventory Intelligence and Traffic Insights, has collaborated with industry leaders to bring to life innovative retail technology solutions. These new demonstrations help retailers reshape aspects of their store operations and reimagine the shopper experience.

:

- featuring advancements from Tyco Retail, Zebra and BlueBird showcasing rapid and frequent cycle counting activity and analytics to drive inventory accuracy and efficiencies through a new lightweight, cost effective with iOS and Android devices.

- demonstrated with the K3 robot from Knightscope along with RAIN RFID sensors, automating inventory cycle counting using RFID technology. Put the robot to work as it makes its security rounds within the store.

- innovation from the Tyco Garage in collaboration with Shopic, showcasing a new application enabling store customers to easily purchase items via their mobile device and safely detach security tags from a convenient self-service kiosk. The new modular, self-detaching and multi-sensor EAS/RFID tags will also be debuted.

- in collaboration with Accenture/ Kurt Salmon Digital, demonstrating how retailers can optimize the customer experience and gain real-time insights into fitting room inventory, customer preferences and potential loss situations in this crucial area of the store. Understand how this level of insight can be used to help improve customer service and increase shopper conversion, as well as, shrink management.

- offering new interactive capabilities allowing retailers to maximize the storefront area and capture customer attention. The display can be used in various ways, such as advertising current store specials and brands. Mounted on Tyco's Sensormatic Synergy detection system, the display demonstrates streaming video along with targeted customer content powered by Microsoft Cognitive Services. The relevant customized display is based upon shopper gender and age demographics and provides a unique shopping experience as customers enter the store.

- presenting Tyco's Sensormatic cloud-enabled loss prevention analytics to provide retailers with new security insights leveraging facial biometrics for repeat offender facial recognition. Analytics can be configured to alert in live monitoring, as email notification to a mobile device, or used as forensic searches after the event has occurred.

- featuring a new ShopperTrak behavior application developed with Float, helping retailers understand the stop and draw power of an interactive window display. When placed in-store, the interactive display can also gather insights on dwell time, traffic direction, product interaction and the various factors that drive shopper conversion.

These innovative collaborations are currently being demonstrated at at the Jacob K. Javits Convention Center in New York City. Visit booth #3563 from January 15-17 to see firsthand how Tyco Retail Solutions is helping retailers "."

Tyco Retail Solutions, part of Johnson Controls, is a leading provider of analytics-based Loss Prevention, Inventory Intelligence and Traffic Insights. Tyco's solutions provide real-time visibility and predictive analytics to help retailers maximize business outcomes and enhance the customer experience in a digitally-driven shopping world. With over 1.5 million data collection devices in the retail marketplace, Tyco captures 40+ billion shopper visits annually to empower retailers with actionable insights to drive better operational performance. Worldwide, Tyco helps protect 80% of the world's top 200 retail chains with its premier Sensormatic®, ShopperTrak and TrueVUE® brands, as well as a full suite of premium safety and security solutions. For more information, please visit or follow us on , , and our .

