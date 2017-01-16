Shellback Offers Teenagers and Parents an Intelligent "Smartphone Safe" that Prevents Texting While Driving to Deter Each User from Becoming Another Distracted Driving Statistic

Why? 98% of drivers state that texting while driving is a dangerous habit, yet 49% will also admit to sending or receiving texts while driving simply because they feel the need to respond immediately

(firmenpresse) - CHICAGO, IL -- (Marketwired) -- 01/16/17 -- Shellback has invented an affordable, easy-to-use, yet very intelligent cell phone case called a "Smartphone Safe." This , plus a low monthly monitoring fee just may save your teenage driver's life or prevent them from accidentally killing someone else because they were driving distracted by looking at their cell phone screen for a mere 5 seconds while drifting five feet left directly into oncoming traffic driving 55 to 70 mph.

Auto accidents are #1 cause of teen deaths

Cell phones caused 1.6 million wrecks last year

Looking at a smartphone for 5 seconds increases chances of collision by factor of 23x

23% of teens return messages immediately

Texting while driving is 6x more dangerous than driving drunk

Developing cell phone safety policies is more effective than state laws

Buying a Smartphone Safe is the easiest way to enforce cell phone safety policies

As traffic deaths continue to rise at the fastest rate in the last half-century, many states have taken steps to reduce . But while by drivers, only 14 prohibit the use of any mobile device while driving.

Wireless carriers including AT&T, Verizon and Sprint all admit that cell phone behavior has addictive qualities, meaning that drivers cannot help themselves. Even though they offer manual ways to shut down texting on the road, they will not deploy technology that takes the decision completely out of drivers' hands.

"To solve this growing epidemic that causes thousands of people to die in distracted-driving accidents every year, including more than 3,400 in 2015, we rolled out the Smartphone Safe to keep teenagers safe," said Michael Maguire, Shellback Business Service's CEO and Founder. "Our affordable, portable, intelligent cell phone case allows teenagers to lock their cell phones out-of-sight while driving and automatically notifies their parents in real time if they open the case. It provides parents with peace-of-mind knowing that their young driver is not texting, talking or viewing anything on a smartphone screen while driving."

Unlike other competitive apps or gadgets that totally disable a phone from sending or receiving information, the Smartphone Safe does allow rings, dings and pings to come through, but forces teenagers to pull over and park before removing their cell phone from the Smartphone Safe.

To learn more about Shellback's Smartphone Safe for teenage drivers, please contact us through , or ; call Michael Maguire at (215) 628-3353; or visit the company's website at .

