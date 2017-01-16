Kickstarter Campaign Launched To Fund Advanced Water Leak Detection System, MyLeak

Monica Martino, successful business owner and entrepreneur, has officially launched a Kickstarter campaign for MyLeak, an innovative wireless water leak detection system.

(firmenpresse) - Dallas, TX - Monica Martino, successful business owner and entrepreneur, has officially launched a Kickstarter campaign for MyLeak, an innovative wireless water leak detection system. The Kickstarter campaign aims to garner widespread support and financial backing to fund the manufacture and distribution of the first 1000 MyLeak units.



Water in the right place is our most important commodity but water leaks, in the wrong place at the wrong time can be a disaster in the home or business. Thanks to a new, low-power water leak detection system from MyLeak, a low cost wireless solution is at hand for consumers. Typically, Wi-Fi and batteries are a bad mix. Smaller, battery-powered smart home devices like open/close sensors and leak sensors tend to rely on low-power wireless standards, however, those technologies don't connect directly to the Internet, so they typically require a hub to let you monitor them.



The innovative design of MyLeak has done away with the dreaded hub. A user just needs to choose a spot with the possibility of a leak, kitchens, baths, refrigerators, ice makers, water heaters, or any other location vulnerable to water damage. After connecting MyLeak to a WIFI device, owners can receive email and/or text alerts about a potential water disaster, no hub needed. Every sensor is tested before shipping. [MyLeak has] no moving parts, so there is nothing to break and it comes in sturdy casing, said project creator and inventor Monica Martino.



MyLeak features a small footprint, with the durable, child proof casing measuring only 3 diameter. It connects easily to any WIFI device and uses either standard AA alkaline batteries for three years of continuous use, or lithium batteries for up to eight years of continuous use. MyLeak has been in development for three years. We have extensively tested our prototypes and are ready for production runs. We need enough cash to make a minimum of 1,000 in the first run and to get it out to the market, said Martino.





Kickstarter is a funding platform for creative projects. Everything from films, games, and music to art, design, and technology. Backers who support a project on Kickstarter get an inside look at the creative process, and help that project come to life. All Backers of the Kickstarter campaign who pledge $50 or more will receive one free sensor for every $50 pledged, a savings of $45 off MSRP.



The Kickstarter campaign is officially open until February 5, 2017. For more information about the Kickstarter campaign, visit: http://kck.st/2jyIJQI



