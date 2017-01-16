Demand For Best-Selling Makeup Organizer Continues To Increase In Teens

Teens have become the fastest growing market for the Cosmopolitan Collection makeup organizer, as more teens are requesting the organizer for makeup storage.

(firmenpresse) - Studies show that over half of teens ages 12-14 wear makeup every day. Many of those teens will not leave the house without a full set of makeup on. As the age of makeup users continues to drop, these teens are in need of instruction on proper use of makeup, and a [makeup storage](https://www.amazon.com/dp/B00T0O7G8G/ref=cm_sw_r_fa_dp_t2_rNgwybPQ5GZFJ) system that keeps things in order. Cosmopolitan Collection has seen a demand in the request of makeup storage systems for these teens.



"Teens are wearing makeup earlier, and are in need of a way to organize the makeup," said Cosmopolitan Collection spokesperson Rob Bowser. "We have seen a marked increase in demand for our organizer by teens. Our makeup storage system is perfect for organizing their makeup collections. Since the organizer is clear, it is easy to see all the different products contained in the system. Also, since the organizer can be used stacked or in two separate pieces, there is more flexibility for the teens."



Made of a durable acrylic, the Cosmopolitan Collection makeup storage system is shatterproof and easy to clean. Over 185 customers have written reviews for the makeup storage unit. A recent five-star reviewer wrote "I really love this makeup organizer! Very handy and saved me a lot of clutter. Looks very nice sitting on my vanity too! In hindsight, I probably should have ordered a size bigger (I have a lot of makeup) and probably will in the future."



The Cosmopolitan Collection makeup storage unit can be purchased only on [Amazon.com](https://www.amazon.com/Acrylic-Organizer-BEAUTIFUL-Cosmetic-Storage/dp/B00T0O7G8G) and is currently priced at $42.99.



About Cosmopolitan Collection: "As an honest and ethical company, Cosmopolitan Collection focuses all energy, resources, and effort to organizing the world in a beautiful way. By creating a single, acrylic makeup organizer, Cosmopolitan Collection works to improve the world by bringing the best quality makeup organizer in the world to market so that all men and women can use and enjoy the product at a reasonable price."





