Athabasca Minerals Inc. Stock Option Grant

(firmenpresse) - EDMONTON, ALBERTA -- (Marketwired) -- 01/16/17 -- Athabasca Minerals Inc. ("Athabasca" or the "Corporation") (TSX VENTURE: ABM) announces that its Board of Directors has approved the grant of 480,000 stock options to directors, officers, and employees of the Corporation subject to regulatory and TSX Venture Exchange approval. The options have an exercise price of $0.235 per share and have a five year term.

About Athabasca Minerals

The Corporation is a resource company involved in the management, exploration and development of aggregate projects. These activities include contracts works, aggregate pit management, aggregate production and sales from corporate-owned pits, new aggregate development and acquisitions of sand and gravel operations. The Corporation also has industrial mineral land holdings for the purpose of locating and developing sources of industrial minerals and aggregates essential to high growth economic development.

Neither the TSX Venture nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Contacts:
Dean Stuart
Date: 01/16/2017 - 12:01
Firma: Athabasca Minerals Inc.
Stadt: EDMONTON, ALBERTA


