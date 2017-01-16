Technology and Market Trends of Top Vendors to Boost Enterprise IT Security Market by 2018

Presenting the current market scenario and growth prospects of the Global Enterprise IT Security Market for the period 2016-2019. Analysts have calculated the size of the Enterprise IT Security Market .The report estimates the Enterprise IT Security Market to grow steadily at a rate of around 8% during the forecast period.

Enterprise IT Security Market

(firmenpresse) - Albany, New York, January 16, 2017: Market Research Hub has recently added a new report by Kable Market Research to its report offerings, titled as Strategic Focus Report- Enterprise IT Security: Technology and market trends. This study focuses on the Market of Enterprise IT security technologies through which the market is gaining pace. Current trends, drivers, as well as challengers that are impacting the market, are also outlined in the report. By considering the forecast to 2018, the report evaluates the market size and its growth by geography, sector, size band and technology.



As per the research study, for the enterprises some of the issues that concern storage and accessibility of business critical data have made crucial for them to implement enterprise IT security. Thus, companies are increasingly adopting enterprise IT security solutions to secure their networks from the threats while providing secure access to confidential data. At present, the continuous evolution of technologies is transforming the way enterprises operate, guiding them to explore novel ways to produce the maximum value out of security solutions. As the technologies such as cloud, big data, analytics, mobile solutions and social business are exposing enterprise data to an increased number of susceptibilities, the challenges for IT security is also maximizing. Currently, the emergence of SaaS-based security solutions in enterprises is witnessing a greater demand and this ongoing trend will continue to impact the market positively during the forecast period.



Moreover, organizations are moving towards open source tools that enable them to analyze security events and create their own security policies, in a way providing them with greater quickness and control over their own security architecture. According to the key findings, enterprise IT security is continuously evolving and is currently going through a phase where buoyant security solutions are made to fight the capabilities of malware attackers who are covering their attacks in such a manner that it remains unremarkable for a long duration.





In the next section, the list of the top ICT vendors along with the overview is also discussed. The motive of this section is to analyze the evolution of enterprise IT security technologies and identify best performing vendors in the market. According to Kables market share information, the highest 10 vendors in the fragmented enterprise IT security market constituted about 45.6% of total enterprise IT security market in 2012, with this share falling to 43.6% in 2013. Also, security vendors encounter many challenges such as the additional security policies that are essential in a cloud and mobility driven environment. Vendors are also enhancing the functionality of enterprise IT security solutions by focusing on big data-driven security analytics.





