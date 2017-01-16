Kickstarter Campaign Launched To Fund Urban Stealth Backpack, Ninja Backpack'

Ninja Backpack - Anti-theft waterproof carry all for urban warriors. Worlds first with a hidden pull out bag for extra room when needed.

(firmenpresse) - Queens, NY  A fast emerging New York design team, has officially launched a Kickstarter campaign for its inaugural Ninja Backpack , an innovatively designed urban backpack time tested on the streets of New York and ready for worldwide distribution. The Kickstarter campaign aims to garner widespread support and financial backing to produce, market and distribute Ninja Backpacks to a mass audience.



The Ninja Backpack design team aims to launch a line of covert design backpacks that have exceptional quality and unique features. The Companys first entry into the marketplace is uniquely designed to be a safe and spacious waterproof carry all for urban warriors. Inspired by the spirt of New York City and field tested on the very same streets, the prototype Ninja Backpack is the first backpack to hit the market with a fully hidden expansion bag for extra room when needed, and hidden zipper for anti-theft protection.



The Ninja Backpack design is distinctive and functional, providing fast and easy access to wallet, phone, credit and transit cards. The design team for Ninja Backpack is comprised of college students and young professionals that wanted a minimalist and sleek backpack with hidden features, said project creator Amanda Tam. It has to be secure and expandable for travel or everyday use.



Absolutely loaded with extras, the Ninja Backpack is durably constructed from waterproof oxford canvas with thick back and shoulder straps padding, heavy duty zippers and metal pulls. The hidden expansion bag nearly doubles the storage area when unfolded and is made of lightweight nylon with a zipper, and two hardened steel hooks with adjustable straps, that cap off a brilliant fully openable Clam shell design. Additional extras include; a USB power port, an internal padded pocket protects both a laptop and a tablet, security zippers, two hardened steel hooks with adjustable straps, and a back zipper with security cover.



This campaign will help us launch a line of high quality backpacks with the hidden expansion bag design theme. Our results [on Kickstarter] will help us prove the market acceptance needed to get into retail outlets, says Amanda Tam.





Kickstarter is a funding platform for creative projects. Everything from films, games, and music to art, design, and technology. Backers who support a project on Kickstarter get an inside look at the creative process, and help that project come to life. All Backers of the Ninja Backpack Kickstarter campaign who pledge $80 or more will receive their choice of Ninja Backpack in dark or light grey, a $130 retail value.



The Kickstarter campaign is officially open until February 9, 2017. For more information about the Kickstarter campaign, visit: http://kck.st/2igVRYK or http://www.ninjabackpack.com



Contact:

Amanda Tam

Phone: 818-862-2940

Email: sales(at)ninjabackpack.com

Website: http://kck.st/2igVRYK or http://ninjabackpack.com





More information:

http://kck.st/2igVRYK



PressRelease by

Ninja Backpack

Keywords (optional):Company information / Profile:

Date: 01/16/2017 - 13:27

Language: English

News-ID 517709

Character count: 3188

Kontakt-Informationen:

Firma: Ninja Backpack



Meldungsart: bitte

Versandart: Veröffentlichung



Number of hits: 16



Linking-Tips:



Direct Link to this PressRelease:





Twittern



We would appreciate a link in your News-, Press- or Partner-Site.

Comments on this PressRelease