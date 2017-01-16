Teddy Shake To Release Guide On How To Use Gel Pens For Bullet Journal

The Teddy Shake pens are the best gel pens to use for bullet journals. They are now preparing a guide to explain how to bullet journal and how the process is advantageous for customers.

(firmenpresse) - Bullet journals are quickly becoming a popular form of calendaring, task-keeping and journaling. Created from any type of notebook, bullet journals are best when created using pens of different colors, which are perfect for color coding and doodling. Bailey Anderson, spokesperson for Teddy Shake, issued a statement explaining the planned guide and why Teddy Shake gel pens are the [best gel pens](https://www.amazon.com/dp/B01IFTZOSA/ref=cm_sw_r_fa_dp_t2_dy0gybEMYAY3T) for bullet journaling.



"Bullet journaling has quickly become a popular way of calendaring and journaling for people," said Anderson. "Our gel pens are perfectly designed for use in these journals. Not only are there 105 different colors to choose from, the fine point of the pen and vibrant colors of ink make them a perfect match for journaling. We want to inform customers about this [journaling](https://www.amazon.com/dp/B01IFTZOSA/ref=cm_sw_r_tw_dp_x_dy0gybEMYAY3T) form, and are working on a guide to do this."



The Teddy Shake gel pens are the best gel pens on the market. The pens are made of a special formula ink that lead-free, acid-free and non-toxic, making it safe for use by children. Each gel pen contains 60% more ink than competitor gel pens, so the pens last considerably longer. The Teddy Shake ink is long-lasting and non-fading. The tip of the pen is formulated to ensure the ink flows smoothly from the pen when writing, and the pens do not skip when writing. Color varieties for the pens include milky, rainbow, metallic, neon, and glitter.



Teddy Shake gel pens can only be purchased on Amazon.com. They are currently priced at $24.99, with free shipping available for purchase over $49.



About Teddy Shake: "Desiring to make the world a more colorful and creative place, we at Teddy Shake work every day to ensure you have the best gel pens sets on Earth. With hundreds of colors and various tones, we put our gel pens through massive Research and Development tests to make sure your creative flow never stops and your creations are always perfect."





