The RiskVision Platform Named a Finalist in 13th Annual Info Security Products Guide 2017 Global Excellence Awards

(firmenpresse) - SUNNYVALE, CA -- (Marketwired) -- 01/16/17 -- the enterprise risk intelligence company formerly known as Agiliance, announced today that Info Security Products Guide, the industry's leading information security research and advisory guide, has named RiskVision a finalist for the 13th Annual 2017 Info Security Products Guide Global Excellence Awards® in the Risk Management category. These prestigious global awards recognize security and IT vendors with advanced, ground-breaking products and solutions that are helping set the bar higher for others in all areas of security and technologies.

The RiskVision platform is used by enterprises globally to help identify, prioritize and mitigate organizations' most critical risks, including cyberattacks, financial and reputational risk, third party governance, privacy data loss, incident negligence and regulatory / customer compliance.

"Risk is the hottest topic for enterprises entering 2017 and it is absolutely critical that organizations' IT teams, C-level and boards get aligned in a way that reduces their overall business risk posture," said Keith Higgins, CMO of RiskVision. "RiskVision has a mission to deliver end-to-end risk intelligence solutions to its customers and we constantly work with our customers to produce a product that satisfies ever-changing need for enterprise risk intelligence."

RiskVision is an integrated, purpose-built risk intelligence platform that offers a flexible, modular approach to managing enterprise risk. RiskVision pre-packages concurrent Integrated Risk Management Solutions (IRMS) use cases that unify risk's three lines of defense, plus evolving Security Operations, Analytics, and Reporting (SOAR) solutions that proactively defend against cyber security risks. RiskVision offers pre-integration with 70+ partner technologies and a fast growing library of 50+ content mapped sources. RiskVision's design and engineering innovations deliver industry-best usability, automation and time to deployment advantages -- at a fraction of the cost of traditional solutions.

With less than a month remaining before RSAC 2017, consider swinging by Booth #NE3208 to find out how "Threat is the New Risk," and get a better understanding of some of RiskVision's latest innovations in enterprise risk intelligence.

RiskVision develops comprehensive risk intelligence solutions for the enterprise. The highly decorated RiskVision platform is the industry's first risk intelligence solution designed for today's real-time, big-data, threat-centric world. RiskVision's architecture and design delivers the industry's best usability, scale, automation and time-to-deployment advantages -- at a fraction of the cost of traditional solutions. CIOs and CROs of the world's leading organizations and government agencies rely on RiskVision; customers include AXA Group, Cisco, Deutsche Bank, E*TRADE, Exelon, First Data, Fiserv, HCL, Novartis, Roche, Safeway, Sheetz, Southern Co., Time Warner, United Health Group, U.S. Departments of Defense, Health & Human Services, Justice, and Veterans Affairs, and dozens of other clients worldwide. For more information, please visit riskvisioninc.com.

