Millennial Lithium Retains RK Equity Advisors as Capital Markets Advisor

(firmenpresse) - VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA -- (Marketwired) -- 01/16/17 -- Millennial Lithium Corp. (TSX VENTURE: ML)(FRANKFURT: A3N2)(OTCQB: MLNLF) ("Millennial" or the "Company") is pleased to announce it has engaged RK Equity Advisors LLC ("RK Equity") of New York as capital markets advisor to assist Millennial in raising its profile in the institutional investment community and sourcing development capital for its lithium projects in Argentina.

For the past 15 years RK Equity has specialized in advising Canadian-listed resource developers, including extensive work with lithium issuers over the past 8 years. RK Equity has institutional investor relationships globally representing over $1 trillion of assets under management.

Howard Klein of RK Equity said "We are strong believers that Argentina will attract significant investment in 2017 and become a substantial, low cost supplier of high purity lithium chemicals to the battery industry as electric vehicles move to mass adoption over the next decade. We are excited to be partnering with Millennial to raise awareness of its flagship Pastos Grandes lithium brine project in Salta Province and Cauchari East in Jujuy province. Millennial's proven technical and advisory team, led by Iain Scarr who brought Galaxy Resource's Sal da Vida through definitive feasibility, as well as strategic advisor Vijay Mehta, gives us high confidence that Millennial will earn a position in the ranks of top lithium companies in the foreseeable future."

The agreement is for a term of one year, commencing January 17, 2017, subject to certain termination rights by both parties. In consideration of the services to be provided, Millennial will pay a monthly retainer and issue incentive stock options to RK Equity.

Subject to regulatory approval, Millennial will grant RK Equity and other consultants a total of 400,000 incentive stock options exercisable for a period of 2 years at $1.40 per share.

MILLENNIAL LITHIUM CORP.

"Graham Harris"

Chairman, Director

