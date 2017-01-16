RMP Energy Announces President and CEO Retirement

(firmenpresse) - CALGARY, ALBERTA -- (Marketwired) -- 01/16/17 -- RMP Energy Inc. ("RMP" or the "Company") (TSX: RMP) announces that Mr. John Ferguson, the Company's President and CEO will retire effective February 28, 2017. Mr. Ferguson became President and CEO of RMP in May 2011, following the re-organization of Orleans Energy Ltd. With his strong leadership, business acumen, honesty, and integrity, Mr. Ferguson has managed and navigated the Company through volatile and challenging market conditions since his appointment to this position. RMP's board of directors, executive and employees are grateful for his significant contributions to the Company over the last six years and wish him all the best in his retirement. Mr. Ferguson has also retired from RMP's board of directors.

Mr. Ferguson will be an integral part of the transition plan to be announced shortly.

RMP Energy Inc. is a Montney-focused crude oil and natural gas producer, based in Calgary, Alberta. RMP's common shares trade on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the ticker "RMP". For additional information on the Company, please visit RMP's website at: .

Contacts:

RMP Energy Inc.

John Ferguson

President and Chief Executive Officer

(403) 930-6303





RMP Energy Inc.

Dean Bernhard

Vice President, Finance and Chief Financial Officer

(403) 930-6304





More information:

http://www.rmpenergyinc.com



PressRelease by

RMP Energy Inc.

Keywords (optional):Company information / Profile:

Date: 01/16/2017 - 13:15

Language: English

News-ID 517724

Character count: 0

Kontakt-Informationen:

Firma: RMP Energy Inc.

Stadt: CALGARY, ALBERTA





Number of hits: 42



Linking-Tips:



Direct Link to this PressRelease:





Twittern



We would appreciate a link in your News-, Press- or Partner-Site.

Comments on this PressRelease