       Anmeldung merken    kostenlos registrieren | Passwort vergessen ?
/ Oil & Gas


RMP Energy Announces President and CEO Retirement

ID: 517724
recent pressrelease next pressrelease


(firmenpresse) - CALGARY, ALBERTA -- (Marketwired) -- 01/16/17 -- RMP Energy Inc. ("RMP" or the "Company") (TSX: RMP) announces that Mr. John Ferguson, the Company's President and CEO will retire effective February 28, 2017. Mr. Ferguson became President and CEO of RMP in May 2011, following the re-organization of Orleans Energy Ltd. With his strong leadership, business acumen, honesty, and integrity, Mr. Ferguson has managed and navigated the Company through volatile and challenging market conditions since his appointment to this position. RMP's board of directors, executive and employees are grateful for his significant contributions to the Company over the last six years and wish him all the best in his retirement. Mr. Ferguson has also retired from RMP's board of directors.

Mr. Ferguson will be an integral part of the transition plan to be announced shortly.

RMP Energy Inc. is a Montney-focused crude oil and natural gas producer, based in Calgary, Alberta. RMP's common shares trade on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the ticker "RMP". For additional information on the Company, please visit RMP's website at: .

Contacts:
RMP Energy Inc.
John Ferguson
President and Chief Executive Officer
(403) 930-6303


RMP Energy Inc.
Dean Bernhard
Vice President, Finance and Chief Financial Officer
(403) 930-6304



More information:
http://www.rmpenergyinc.com



Keywords (optional):

rmp-energy-inc,



Company information / Profile:

PressRelease by

published by: Marketwired
print pressrelease  pressrelease as PDF  send to a friend  

Date: 01/16/2017 - 13:15
Language: English
News-ID 517724
Character count: 0
Kontakt-Informationen:
Firma: RMP Energy Inc.
Stadt: CALGARY, ALBERTA


Number of hits: 42

Linking-Tips:



Direct Link to this PressRelease:






We would appreciate a link in your News-, Press- or Partner-Site.

Comments on this PressRelease


More PressReleases in Oil & Gas




Neu hier ?
Online-PR Dienstleister eintragen
PR Dienstleister eintragen Pressefach im Presseportal anlegen
PresseFach anlegen Pressemitteilung kostenlos veröffentlichen im Presseportal und an Presseverteiler senden
Pressemitteilung veröffentlichen
Werbung
FaceBook
Google+
Wer ist Online
Alle Mitglieder: 56.524
Registriert Heute: 9
Registriert Gestern: 12
Mitglied(er) online: 5
Gäste Online: 246


Bitte registrieren Sie sich hier. Als angemeldeter Benutzer nutzen Sie den vollen Funktionsumfang dieser Seite.

Werbung
Get flash player to play to this file
Video - PM
Get flash player to play to this file
Direkt zur Pressemitteilung
Firmenverzeichniss
Firmen die firmenpresse.de für ihre Pressearbeit erfolgreich nutzen
0 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z