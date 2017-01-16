Namaste Purchases VaporSeller Earn-Out

(firmenpresse) - VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA -- (Marketwired) -- 01/16/17 -- Namaste Technologies Inc. ("Namaste") (CSE: N)(CSE: N.CN)(FRANKFURT: M5BQ) is pleased to announce that it has entered into a binding amending agreement (the "Amending Agreement") with Haze Industries, Inc. ("Haze") for the purchase of the remaining earn-out obligation as set forth in the definitive asset purchase agreement (the "Asset Purchase Agreement") announced on June 7, 2016. The Asset Purchase Agreement memorialized the terms and conditions whereby Namaste purchased the assets comprising VaporSeller, an e-commerce platform for the distribution of vaporizers and accessories that is focused on the US market and generated an unaudited revenue of US$3.4 million in 2015. The initial undiscounted value of the earn-out was approximately US$1.5 million. Namaste will settle the remaining earn-out obligation of approximately US$1.3 million by making an initial payment of US$285,000 and monthly payments of US$8,000 for 12-months. Namaste will also issue Haze the initial tranche of 1,700,000 common shares of the Company pursuant to the Asset Purchase Agreement. The total number of shares to be issued is 5,000,000, as previously announced. All common shares issued will be subject to a 4-month statutory hold period.

Management Commentary

Sean Dollinger, President and CEO of Namaste, comments: "The purchase of this remaining earn-out obligation provides Namaste additional cash flow to reinvest into our operations. The VaporSeller customer list of over 150,000 individuals and domains represent a strong foothold for Namaste in the US market and we now control these assets without any future obligations. The principals of Haze will continue to work with Namaste as we assume full operational management of the site."

About Namaste Technologies Inc.

Namaste Technologies Inc. is an emerging leader in vaporizer and accessories space. Namaste has 26 e-commerce retail stores in 20 countries, offers the largest range of brand name vaporizers products on the market and is actively manufacturing and launching multiple unique proprietary products for retail and wholesale distribution. The Company is currently focused on expanding its product offering, acquisitions and strategic partnerships, and entering new markets globally.

On behalf of the Board of Directors

Sean Dollinger, Chief Executive Officer

Further information on the company and its products can be accessed through the links below:

FORWARD LOOKING INFORMATION

This press release contains forward-looking information based on current expectations. These statements should not be read as guarantees of future performance or results. Such statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from those implied by such statements. Although such statements are based on management's reasonable assumptions. Namaste assumes no responsibility to update or revise forward-looking information to reflect new events or circumstances unless required by law.

Although the Company believes that the expectations and assumptions on which the forward-looking statements are based are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on the forward-looking statements because the Company can give no assurance that they will prove to be correct. Since forward-looking statements address future events and conditions, by their very nature they involve inherent risks and uncertainties. These statements speak only as of the date of this press release. Actual results could differ materially from those currently anticipated due to several factors and risks including various risk factors discussed in the Company's disclosure documents which can be found under the Company's profile on .

This press release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended and such forward-looking statements are made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. The CSE has neither reviewed nor approved the contents of this press release.

Contacts:



Namaste Technologies Inc.

Sean Dollinger

Chief Executive Officer

+1 (786) 389 9771





More information:

http://www.namastetechnologies.com



PressRelease by

Namaste Technologies Inc.

Keywords (optional):Company information / Profile:

Date: 01/16/2017 - 13:18

Language: English

News-ID 517725

Character count: 0

Kontakt-Informationen:

Firma: Namaste Technologies Inc.

Stadt: VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA





Number of hits: 42



Linking-Tips:



Direct Link to this PressRelease:





Twittern



We would appreciate a link in your News-, Press- or Partner-Site.

Comments on this PressRelease