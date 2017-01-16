Kickstarter Campaign Launched To Fund Monster Yogurt Franchise Expansion

Monster Yogurt, an emerging family friendly yogurt chain, has officially launched a Kickstarter campaign for garnering widespread support and financial backing to raise $30,000 to fund its franchise expansion plans.

(firmenpresse) - Dallas, TX - Monster Yogurt, an emerging family friendly yogurt chain, has officially launched a Kickstarter campaign for garnering widespread support and financial backing to raise $30,000 to fund its franchise expansion plans.



With two shops located in East Dallas and North Dallas, Monster Yogurt provides a uniquely designed, community oriented, family friendly yogurt shop, with an indoor play structure and party room. Monster Yogurt shops are designed with a bright, fun and playful color palette. Each Monster Yogurt features a Monster Cave, a free, clean play area for the kids and added comfy seating for parents. The Monster Cave area is tucked away, but viewable by large windows, providing a safe place for families, while allowing a quieter kid free zone for those without.



Monster Yogurt was inspired by founder Ava Skipworth's then 4 year old son. When raising a child in the city Skipworth found there were few options for convenient, safe playtime. With the goal of creating a world class brand in the frozen dessert industry, Skipworth left a 20 year career in the automotive field to pursue her dream. She is passionate about delivering a dessert experience that provides a fun, carefree and clean environment for friends and family alike, while also giving back to the community.



Monster Yogurts complimentary coffee is tied to a different charity each month. Customers can grab a cup and if that months worthy cause speaks to them; there is a donation tin where 100 percent of the proceeds go to that charity. We give and do a lot, but it has proved a successful business model, said Monster Yogurt founder and project creator Skipworth. When you provide a fresh, delicious product with a large variety of flavors and toppings, a safe and clean play and stay environment for families, perks that add value and comfort to your life (Wi-Fi, coffee), you are creating repeat customers who will have a generational loyalty.



Monster Yogurt offers over 80 premium self-serve frozen yogurt; Original Tart, European Tart, Greek Style and sorbet flavors, with a bounty of 75 plus toppings sold by the ounce. With an eye on nutrition, Monster Yogurt offers a tasty 4 ounce serving contains anywhere from 100-110 calories, depending on the frozen yogurt flavor. Monster Yogurt's nonfat frozen yogurt is specially crafted to provide a rich and creamy mouth feel while delivering a nonfat experience





The success of our first store prompted a second one in Richardson less than two years after opening in Casa Linda. Again, we looked at our community and met their specific need, says Skipworth. Monster yogurt is a service that more neighborhoods need and with your pledge we can accomplish this goal.



Kickstarter is a funding platform for creative projects. Everything from films, games, and music to art, design, and technology. Backers who support a project on Kickstarter get an inside look at the creative process, and help that project come to life. All Backers of the Kickstarter campaign who pledge their support are eligible to receive Reward gifts, including; Monster Yogurt T-shirts, Monster Yogurt fill-up bowls, a branded bracelet and a Monster Yogurt Lunch. Gifts rewarded are based on the amount of the pledge.



Proceeds raised from the Kickstarter campaign will be used for used to fund franchising efforts. The Kickstarter campaign is officially open until February 9, 2017. For more information about the Kickstarter campaign, visit: http://kck.st/2iCRqFu



