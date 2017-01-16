Albtal-Verkehrs-Gesellschaft set to use IVU.rail for planning

Cooperation agreement for IT-based vehicle and staff dispatching signed

(firmenpresse) - Berlin/Karlsruhe, 16 January 2017  Albtal-Verkehrs-Gesellschaft (AVG) is to use software solutions from IVU Traffic Technologies AG for planning and dispatching of vehicles and staff. The two companies have signed a corresponding cooperation agreement in Karlsruhe.



IVU has more than 40 years of experience in the planning and dispatching software sector. We are delighted to have this strong partner on board helping us to further optimise our operations, explained AVG Managing Director Ascan Egerer. From now on, AVG will be handling all its operational planning with the IVU.rail software: from vehicle working scheduling and vehicle usage planning of all trams and trains to duty scheduling and personnel dispatch of its drivers. We were impressed by this holistic package and its wide range of functions. With this move, we are concentrating most of the data relevant to our dispatchers in one system, enabling us to accelerate our planning processes, added Egerer.



The efficient use of the key resources employees and vehicles is a key part of AVGs railway operations and constitutes a major challenge to dispatchers. In recent years, the opportunities for IT support have increased significantly in terms of the volumes of data to be processed as well as functional complexity, and AVG is not the only company where this has resulted in a diverse system landscape comprising many individual software solutions with a large number of interfaces. The information relevant to dispatchers is now bundled for them and accessible from a single source.



With IVU.rail, IVU provides a modular standard product that combines all planning processes in one system and one database. The agreement also includes the mobile IVU.pad for electronic communication with train drivers, which creates the possibility to receive duty information and work documents via tablet in the future. We are very much looking forward to working with AVG. This agreement underlines the confidence in our company and our product, with which we are creating a foundation for reliable decisions in railway operations, explained IVU CEO Martin Müller-Elschner.





IVUs software solution enables continuous data flow between the individual planning steps and other systems in use at AVG  for instance in the area of HR management or workshop management. Numerous automation functions such as the extensive suggestion system and intelligent variant calculation accelerate planning and give optimum assistance to dispatchers. The IVU solution takes all operational rules and quality requirements of AVG into account. Our systems show dispatchers what resources are in use where at a glance, enabling them to respond quickly, flexibly and appropriately. This is a crucial factor in ensuring service quality for passengers, said Müller-Elschner.



IVU.rail was developed in close collaboration with leading European rail operators. Users of the Berlin-based IT specialists dispatching system include the state railway companies or their successors in Germany, Switzerland, Italy, Portugal, Finland, Hungary and Canada.

Company information / Profile:

IVU Traffic Technologies AG has been working for over 40 years with more than 400 engineers to ensure punctual and reliable transport in the worlds metropolises. In growing cities, people and vehicles are constantly on the move  a logistical challenge that calls for intelligent and secure software systems. The integrated standard products of the IVU.suite work to plan, optimise and control the deployment of buses and trains, provide passengers with real-time information, create routes for parcel delivery services, and support businesses in choosing branch locations.

IVU. FACILITATING PUBLIC TRANSPORT.



Albtal-Verkehrs-Gesellschaft carries over 73 million passengers on its trains and buses each year. AVG will celebrate its 60th anniversary in April 2017. Since being founded, it has gone on to become one of the largest railway companies for passenger and goods transportation in Germany. AVG is a key pillar in the "Karlsruhe model", the tram and train system that links Karlsruhe's inner-city tram network with the railway lines in the region. Further information: www.avg.info

Comments on this PressRelease