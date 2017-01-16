       Anmeldung merken    kostenlos registrieren | Passwort vergessen ?
Business News


GTCOM Shares AI Analysis and Global Vision at CIUTI Forum

On January 12 and 13, 2017, the CIUTI Forum was held in the United Nations Conference Center in Geneva, Switzerland, with the theme of Short- and long-term Impact of Artificial Intelligence on Language Professions.

ID: 517735
recent pressrelease next pressrelease


(firmenpresse) - On January 12 and 13, 2017, the CIUTI Forum was held in the United Nations Conference Center in Geneva, Switzerland, with the theme of Short- and long-term Impact of Artificial Intelligence on Language Professions. A number of guests were invited to the Forum, including Mr. Huang Youyi, Executive Vice President of Translators Association of China (TAC) and Co-chairman of Language Big Data Alliance (LBDA), Ms. Zhang Jingjing, Vice General Manager of China Translation Corporation (CTC), and Mr. Eric Yu, CEO of Global Tone Communication Technology Co., Ltd. (GTCOM). They discussed with the attendees on such topics as artificial intelligence (AI), big data and language collaborative innovation.

During the Forum, GTCOM CEO Eric Yu delivered a keynote speech themed as  Language Services in the AI Age, and shared his views on the industry development with attendees from government organizations such as the United Nations and EU, prestigious colleges and universities around the globe and language service providers. Mr. Yu noted that the big data and cognitive intelligence technology would exert great influence on the development of the language service industry. In particular, the cross-language big data would expand the width and depth of the cognition of mankind. Also, the development of AI technology would deliver scenario-based language cognition application experience.

GTCOM will deepen cooperation with CIUTI and its members, and provide them with all-round support in terms of global data information, advanced technologies and joint research, etc. Moreover, the two sides will jointly establish the machine translation laboratory, cross-language big data laboratory, CAT technical platform and data sharing platform. As an important initiative for its market strategy of European business, this event marked an overall acceleration of GTCOMs globalization process.

Media contact
Company Name: Global Tone Communication Technology Co., Ltd.


Address: F/16, China Railway Construction Building, #20 Shijingshan Road, Shijingshan District, Beijing, China
E-mail: marketing(at)gtcom.com.cn
Website: http://www.gtcom.com.cn



More information:
http://www.gtcom.com.cn



Keywords (optional):

language-services, language-cognition, machine-translation,



Company information / Profile:

PressRelease by

published by: audreyarlisss
print pressrelease  pressrelease as PDF  send to a friend  

Date: 01/16/2017 - 14:56
Language: English
News-ID 517735
Character count: 2431
Kontakt-Informationen:
Firma: Global Tone Communication Technology Co., Ltd.

Meldungsart: bitte
Versandart: Veröffentlichung

Number of hits: 14

Linking-Tips:



Direct Link to this PressRelease:






We would appreciate a link in your News-, Press- or Partner-Site.

Comments on this PressRelease


More PressReleases in Business News




Neu hier ?
Online-PR Dienstleister eintragen
PR Dienstleister eintragen Pressefach im Presseportal anlegen
PresseFach anlegen Pressemitteilung kostenlos veröffentlichen im Presseportal und an Presseverteiler senden
Pressemitteilung veröffentlichen
Werbung
FaceBook
Google+
Wer ist Online
Alle Mitglieder: 56.524
Registriert Heute: 9
Registriert Gestern: 12
Mitglied(er) online: 5
Gäste Online: 247


Bitte registrieren Sie sich hier. Als angemeldeter Benutzer nutzen Sie den vollen Funktionsumfang dieser Seite.

Werbung
Get flash player to play to this file
Video - PM
Get flash player to play to this file
Direkt zur Pressemitteilung
Firmenverzeichniss
Firmen die firmenpresse.de für ihre Pressearbeit erfolgreich nutzen
0 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z