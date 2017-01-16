GTCOM Shares AI Analysis and Global Vision at CIUTI Forum

(firmenpresse) - On January 12 and 13, 2017, the CIUTI Forum was held in the United Nations Conference Center in Geneva, Switzerland, with the theme of Short- and long-term Impact of Artificial Intelligence on Language Professions. A number of guests were invited to the Forum, including Mr. Huang Youyi, Executive Vice President of Translators Association of China (TAC) and Co-chairman of Language Big Data Alliance (LBDA), Ms. Zhang Jingjing, Vice General Manager of China Translation Corporation (CTC), and Mr. Eric Yu, CEO of Global Tone Communication Technology Co., Ltd. (GTCOM). They discussed with the attendees on such topics as artificial intelligence (AI), big data and language collaborative innovation.



During the Forum, GTCOM CEO Eric Yu delivered a keynote speech themed as  Language Services in the AI Age, and shared his views on the industry development with attendees from government organizations such as the United Nations and EU, prestigious colleges and universities around the globe and language service providers. Mr. Yu noted that the big data and cognitive intelligence technology would exert great influence on the development of the language service industry. In particular, the cross-language big data would expand the width and depth of the cognition of mankind. Also, the development of AI technology would deliver scenario-based language cognition application experience.



GTCOM will deepen cooperation with CIUTI and its members, and provide them with all-round support in terms of global data information, advanced technologies and joint research, etc. Moreover, the two sides will jointly establish the machine translation laboratory, cross-language big data laboratory, CAT technical platform and data sharing platform. As an important initiative for its market strategy of European business, this event marked an overall acceleration of GTCOMs globalization process.



