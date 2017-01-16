Webair Partners With Oxford Solutions to Provide Unprecedented Cybersecurity and 24/7 Monitoring at Its NY1 Data Center

Customers Gain Access to a Suite of Enhanced Cybersecurity Offerings Delivered via Oxford's Security Operations Center Inside Webair's NY1 Facility

(firmenpresse) - NEW YORK, NY and FREMONT, CA -- (Marketwired) -- 01/16/17 -- , a high-touch, agile and fully infrastructure service provider, today announces a new partnership with global managed security services provider to enhance cybersecurity and deploy a 24/7 SOC within its data center facility. With predicting 60 percent of digital businesses will suffer major service failures due to an inability to manage digital risk by 2020, the partnership provides customers with unique, enhanced security offerings delivered directly, securely and in real-time without ever leaving the facility.

In order to address the mounting cybersecurity threat, Webair is among the few data center providers in the U.S. to partner with a best-in-breed, third-party provider of Managed Security Services (MSS). By directly connecting to on-premise networks, Webair's managed infrastructure customers can enjoy 24/7 network monitoring and cybersecurity solutions embedded on-premise via direct, secure physical connectivity, not delivered over the internet.

"As Long Island's most secure, fully-redundant data center, our flagship NY1 facility is dedicated to providing best-in-class security that our customers can rely upon," explains Michael Christopher Orza, CEO of Webair. "By partnering with an expert MSSP and building a SOC on-premises at the data center, we can offer our customers an even greater level of cybersecurity and 24/7 network monitoring from the inside, out."

The partnership also enables NY1 customers to easily access a powerful analysis engine, adept at high-performance network monitoring, protocol analysis and real-time threat information, powered by Oxford Solutions, in addition to its services. These include Multi-Layer DDoS Monitoring and Mitigation, and Managed Firewalls. Oxford also monitors Webair's own network and cloud infrastructure.

Customers who choose to use these offerings are protected by a hypervigilant team of skilled cyber analysts dedicated to real-time identification and investigation of unique threats, alongside immediate access to a cybersecurity threat intelligence helpdesk. Customers can also access additional managed security offerings, including Oxford's , signature-based intrusion threat detection at Gigabit speeds, data analytics to detect anomalous activity, and actionable intelligence tailored to customers' businesses and systems.

"At Oxford Solutions, it is our mission to bring enterprise-grade cybersecurity and proactive intelligence to businesses of all sizes to reduce the risk and impact of security breaches and cyber-attacks," says Aidan Kehoe, Co-Founder and CEO of Oxford Solutions. "We are very excited to partner with Webair to provide our next-level services within their NY1 facility, delivering to customers an additional layer of protection for their most sensitive data."

NY1 is the first and only U.S. data center east of Manhattan to meet the stringent requirements of OPEN-IX® certification and is the only OIX-certified U.S. data center in the region offering access to transatlantic cable and Manhattan Bypass fiber. A Tier III-rated facility, NY1 also holds the SAS SSAE 16 certification and is HIPAA-compliant.

To learn more about Webair and its NY1 facility, visit .

Founded in 1996 and headquartered in New York, Webair is an innovative, agile and unique Managed Hosting company focused on providing the right solutions to customer needs as quickly and efficiently as possible. It does this by fully owning and controlling the entire technology stack -- from the physical data center to the end-user application. Webair's technology solutions portfolio encompasses Public, Private and Hybrid Cloud, Cloud Storage, Bare Metal Servers, Colocation, CDN, Security and Disaster Recovery. Combining industry-leading innovation, expert support and high-touch customer service, Webair serves as a true technology partner to enterprises and SMBs, healthcare organizations, IT firms, eCommerce companies and VoIP providers. Webair also operates an international network of data centers located in New York, Los Angeles, Montréal and Amsterdam.

Follow Webair on Twitter: , Facebook: and LinkedIn: .

About Oxford Solutions Headquartered in Melville, New York, Oxford Solutions is a global Managed Security Services Provider that monitors and manages customers' security operations 24 x 7. It was established in 2012 with a mission to bring enterprise-grade cyber security and proactive intelligence solutions to businesses of all sizes. Oxford Solutions brings companies of all sizes the right mix of people, processes and technologies to educate, inform and protect businesses from cyber threats. For more info, visit: .

