SmoothRx Stretch Mark Removal Cream Promoted To Pregnant Women

SmoothRx announced that pregnant women, or women who intend to become pregnant, are the focus of a new Unique Selling Proposition (USP) for the company.

(firmenpresse) - SmoothRx stretch mark and scar removal cream is the #1 selling cream on Amazon.com. Over 160 happy customers have left reviews about the product, many commenting how much the cream has helped to improve scars and stretch marks.



"The thing about our cream is the ingredients create a natural moisturizer. This elasticity of the skin is improved with each use. This can help prevent stretch marks before they happen," says company spokesperson Ashley Ryan. "We understand that pregnancy can be an uncomfortable time for women. If we can help them feel better in even a small way, then we have fulfilled our mission."



Although the new USP is focused on women who intend to become pregnant, the [stretch mark removal cream](https://www.amazon.com/dp/B00RSN5N8G/ref=cm_sw_r_tw_dp_x_NOw.xb1PBVXBK) by SmoothRx is ideal for men and women ages 13 and up. The cream can be used to help remove not only stretch marks, but also scars from acne, burns or injuries and spider veins.



SmoothRx stretch mark and scar removal cream is made from all-natural ingredients, such as mango butter, olive oil, aloe, jojoba oil, shea butter, orange oil, grapefruit seed oil, cocoa butter, and rose hip seed oil. Customers have left glowing reviews on Amazon, where 3/4 of the reviewers said they liked their SmoothRx scar removal cream. One five-star review said, "This is a great product for removing stretch marks whether they are from growing or being pregnant. We all know these marks look terrible and we try to hide them, well with this cream you can help make them appear less maybe even gone. I have had three children and have quite a few I have been using this product for a week and can already see a difference. If I can see a difference already, I would say this is quite a product. It has Rejuvenating Antioxidants with Organic and Natural Ingredients. It is Excellent for Abdominals, Hips, Thighs, Arms, Breasts & Gluts. Hydrates and absorbs quickly helping to increase the elasticity and strength of the skin. I highly recommend this product to help get rid of stretch marks and scars."





The SmoothRx stretch mark and scar cream is sold exclusively on Amazon.com, and is currently on sale for $19.95. All Amazon orders over $49 will receive [free shipping](https://www.amazon.com/dp/B00RSN5N8G/ref=cm_sw_r_cp_ep_dp_3wgwybE689WDQ).



About SmoothRx: "SmoothRx makes premium scar creams for stretch mark removal, acne scar removal, fine line removal, spider vein removal, and general scar removal. Made in the United States, we only use premium natural ingredients such as orange oil, grapefruit seed extract, shea butter, cocoa butter, and more. We sell primarily on amazon.com and hope to improve the lives of those who are troubled with scars and other cosmetic hindrances."





https://www.amazon.com/Best-Scar-Cream-Stretch-Removal/dp/B00RSN5N8G



SmoothRx

https://www.amazon.com/Best-Scar-Cream-Stretch-Removal/dp/B00RSN5N8G

+1-469-233-5857

123 S.E. 3rd Ave #427

Miami, FL

United States

Firma: SmoothRx

Ansprechpartner: Ashley Royal

Stadt: Miami, FL

Telefon: +1-469-233-5857



