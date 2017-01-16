Intelligent building technology - perfectly networked

The IO 420 BACnet interface module: the networker for building management systems

(PresseBox) - GEZE products turn buildings into Smart Buildings. They can be integrated into higher-ranking building management systems to automate a wide range of building functions. The new IO 420 interface module allows GEZE automatic door systems, window technology and smoke and heat extraction systems (RWA), as well as safety technology, to be integrated quickly and easily into network solutions with the BACnet communication standard, and networked with each other over the BACnet MS/TP connection.

The IO 420 module enables the central visualisation and control of all automatic door systems via the building management system. For example, the operating mode of automated doors can be displayed and controlled remotely. Emergency exit protection systems (RWS) can be released. To open the door in an emergency, the electric locking device and the swing door drive are controlled automatically. In combination with a smoke and heat extraction system (RWA), extensive ventilation scenarios can be realised. The operating modes of self-locking panic locks can also be invoked and activated. Fire protection doors, which are held open electrically with hold-open systems, can be closed from a central point. Remote monitoring and setting of the operating modes of doors and escape route control units, as well as remote control and operation, of windows has considerable advantages; it saves time, increases safety and optimises the energy balance.

Future market for metal processors

Installation companies working with automatic doors, hold-open systems, emergency exit protection systems or smoke and heat extraction systems, e.g. metal engineers, constructors and electric engineers, will find a more workable and flexible networking solution in the IO 420 interface module. It extends their range of products and opens up very forward-looking market potential.

Operate buildings more safely and efficiently

Building operators and facility managers will improve the efficiency of their work with the IO 420 interface module. Remotely monitoring the operating mode of doors, emergency exit protections and windows connected to RWA systems, as well as remotely setting the mode of operation depending on the situation, optimises the energy balance sheet and increases security. If the components are not in the required mode, counteractive measures can be implemented immediately via a corresponding control.



More flexible building planning and more efficient building operation

The IO 420 interface module gives manufacturers of building management systems and system integrators the opportunity to extend their product range with GEZE products. These products can be flexibly adapted to the building management system, enabling various GEZE system components to be visualised, monitored and controlled.







GEZE GmbH

