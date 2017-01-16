Multifunctional with centralised control units

The Powerturn F-IS/TS swing door drive system: the 'strong' connection of automatic doors and door closer technology

(PresseBox) - Automatic door systems can be integrated into building management systems via the IO 420 BACnet interface module, and controlled centrally. As a system provider and specialist in customised complete solutions, GEZE presents a new multifunctional and visually elegant variation of a double-leaf swing door system with an automated and a manual door leaf.

An accessible automatic door in daytime operation ? a secured escape door in night-time operation: as a management system, the TZ 320 emergency exit protection system monitors automatic door systems. The BACnet-based IO 420 module enables integration into building management systems. In this way, door systems can be monitored remotely, and the mode of operation can be changed quickly and easily if needed. Reports of disturbances can also be received.

The unique combination of swing door drive and door closer is an attractive version for double-leaf doors where the active leaf mainly moves, and is therefore operated automatically for increased convenience. One particular visual feature is the universal drive lock across both door leaves. The 'duo' is an ideal solution, even for asymmetric doors.

The active leaf is equipped with the Powerturn swing door drive. Its strengths are barrier-free convenience, a high range of functions, creative freedom and a subtle design. The Powerturn also opens large and heavy single and double-leaf doors easily and safely, at prestigious entrances or indoors. At a height of only 7 cm, the drive is suited for any installation situation, and moves door leaf weights of up to 600 kg.

The passive leaf is equipped with a door closer, e.g. from the TS 4000 or TS 5000 series, and is only opened when necessary. The drive housing also contains the closing sequence control requested for fire protection doors. It guarantees that both door leaves are correctly closed again in a controlled way after access, e.g. by fleeing persons in the case of danger. The Powerturn F/R-IS/TS swing door drive/door closer combination for hold-open systems unites innovative technology and design, as the smoke control unit is invisibly integrated into the cover.



Child's play and energy-saving

Even manual door opening is easy with the Powerturn, thanks to the Smart swing function. This means that anyone can manually open even large, heavy fire protection doors with closing springs up to closing force EN 7 without effort. Secure closing is always guaranteed thanks to the effects mechanism of the integrated energy store ? which is also an advantage for the energy balance.

A wide variety of installations ? easy and intelligent

The smart GEZE installation system ensures simple and safe installation. Thanks to a manual teaching run, it can be commissioned in the shortest period of time possible. The Powerturn can be maintained without removing the drive cover.

A wide variety of door scenarios ? flexible and fit for the future

A variety of door scenarios can be implemented with the help of the Powerturn. At the BAU trade fair, GEZE will be presenting it in a system solution with the IQ lock AUT electronic motor lock with a full panic function, the robust and elegant TZ 320 stainless steel door control unit as the core of the escape door control unit, and the FTV 320 escape door lock, and the GC 342 safety sensor. The entire system unites automatic, barrier-free door comfort, increased burglar resistance, fire protection, safeguarding escape routes and complete protection when the door moves with outstanding door design. The door system can also be used as a fresh air opening in smoke and heat extraction systems for natural ventilation.

Threefold rewarded

The Powerturn won two Plus X Awards, the 'Innovation Prize' and the 'Best Product of the Year 2015/16'. It also received the Environmental Product Declaration (EPD) sustainability certificate, a globally recognised eco-label.





