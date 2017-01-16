The new GEZE IQ box KNX interface module - dialogue between windows and components

Energy efficient facades: smart and safe ventilation in the KNX environment

(PresseBox) - Whether in public buildings, office buildings or schools ? energy-efficient ventilation, a healthy indoor climate and monitoring the window statuses are central demands for large projects. Networked solutions from GEZE fulfil them: a 'climate active' facade is created as the result of the intelligent interplay between window drives and sensors which record external environmental influences and the indoor climate. Automatic windows are an ideal solution for automatic natural night-time back cooling. Automatic windows can be monitored and operated intelligently via IQ box KNX interface module, integrated into the KNX communication standard. The module has won the Silver PROTECTOR Award.

The intelligent drives of the IQ windowdrives series can be integrated into KNX building systems as direct bus participants for controlled natural ventilation. Window statuses (e.g. open/closed) are then displayed on a central visualisation, and controlled and checked from there. Thus automated, the windows allow direct communication with other components in the KNX building system, such as KNX push buttons and KNX sensors. In this way, all windows in a building can be closed centrally at the push of a button. If a KNX weather station or a KNX air quality sensor reports rainfall, wind, a concentration of CO2 which is too high, or a temperature difference, the window drives will receive the signal to close or open via the IQ box KNX. Via precise activation of the window drives, the module enables energy saving potential and offers additional safety: in contrast to simple switch contacts, it uses the 'intelligence' of the window drives and after performing a 'command', reports the status of a window to the KNX building system or building management system. Additional window information is also provided by the IQ box KNX, e.g. the precise opening width, any faults, or the number of opening and closing cycles.





