DBPower EX5000 Action Camera WIFI Waterproof Sports Outdoor Filming Released

Pleaseviewme.com, an online retailer, has released a new camera. The DBPower EX5000 action camera wifi is lightweight and waterproof with a wide fish eye lens, ideal for capturing outdoor activities and sports on film.

(firmenpresse) - Online retailer, Pleaseviewme.com have released a new product. The new product is the DBPower EX5000 action camera WIFI which is lightweight, slim fit and waterproof, making it an ideal companion for outdoor hobbies.



For more information please visit the Amazon listing: http://pleaseviewme.com/dbpowerex5000.htm.



The upgraded DBPower EX5000 action camera wifi is equipped with the newest advances in technology giving the user the best real time record for their outdoor activities and sports such as diving, biking, skiing and running.



The camera has a full HD 14MP sensor and has built in WiFi. The user can download the app on their tablet or smartphone and connect with the Wifi name of the camera. The camera can then be operated remotely and review the images on the device. Two rechargeable batteries are included so photographers can double the time they spend filming.



The device is lightweight saying only 58g and is slim fit with a larger screen, allowing users to view images clearly. The waterproof casing of the camera provides protection up to 30 meters in water and the camera is designed to withstand extreme environmental conditions.



The listing explains that an ultra 170 degree, wide angle glass fish eye lens allows photographers to capture more of their surroundings, making for a more interesting result from a days filming. The camera is wearable and mountable, it is compatible with GoPro Hero and SJCAM mounts making it ideal for those who wish to capture their outdoor adventures.



When purchasing this camera customers will receive a DBPower EX5000 action camera WIFI, waterproof case, case clip, multi function clip, bicycle mount, camera clip, helmet mount, three belts, wiper, 3M stickers, USB cable, user manual and two rechargeable batteries.



The camera is available via its Amazon listing at the link above and customers can currently obtain 35% off of the purchase price by using this coupon code: 57D46EEE.





More information:

http://www.pleaseviewme.com



Keywords (optional):Company information / Profile:

PleaseReviewMe

http://www.pleaseviewme.com

PressRelease by

PleaseReviewMe

Requests:

PleaseReviewMe

http://www.pleaseviewme.com



nan shan district

shen zhen

China

Date: 01/16/2017 - 16:00

Language: English

News-ID 517765

Character count: 2251

Kontakt-Informationen:

Firma: PleaseReviewMe

Ansprechpartner: robert

Stadt: shen zhen



Meldungsart: Unternehmensinformation

Versandart: VerÃ¶ffentlichung

Freigabedatum: 15/01/2017



Number of hits: 44



Linking-Tips:



Direct Link to this PressRelease:





Twittern



We would appreciate a link in your News-, Press- or Partner-Site.

Comments on this PressRelease