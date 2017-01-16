Reference report: For a whole office complex: comfort, safety and energy efficiency

(PresseBox) - GEZE is at the moment realising a complex project for the building network and integration of windows into the building management system of a Frankfurt office complex. The result will be more convenient, cost-effective and energy-efficient building monitoring. This new solution is part of the package of measures which run for the international building standard LEED / German Sustainable Building Council / in Gold.

For this, GEZE has developed a project-specific automation solution for windows. Initially, 400 bottom-hung windows will be automated with smart, GEZE F 1200 Electric drives, especially developed for this project. The windows are being integrated into the existing KNX building system via GEZE's new IQ box KNX interface modules. Thanks to the object expertise of the GEZE 'Customer Solutions' department, most of the existing window fittings can be used again. Therefore, the investment funds for the building owners can be kept low, compared to other modernisation solutions.

The demands for modernised window systems are firstly natural automated night-time back cooling and secondly, daily room ventilation 'at the touch of a button'. Heating and climate-controlled ceilings are controlled depending on the window position (open/closed) in an energy efficient way. Since heating control and window drives are interconnected, windows are closed when the heating or air-conditioning is activated, but also if rain or wind starts. Natural ventilation occurs automatically in the same way. The central control system makes it possible to control entire window frontages or defined groups of windows for night-time back cooling. If needs change, new ventilation scenarios can be defined on a KNX visualisation panel.





01/16/2017

