       Anmeldung merken    kostenlos registrieren | Passwort vergessen ?
/ Family


Reference report: For a whole office complex: comfort, safety and energy efficiency

ID: 517766
recent pressrelease next pressrelease


(PresseBox) - GEZE is at the moment realising a complex project for the building network and integration of windows into the building management system of a Frankfurt office complex. The result will be more convenient, cost-effective and energy-efficient building monitoring. This new solution is part of the package of measures which run for the international building standard LEED / German Sustainable Building Council / in Gold.
For this, GEZE has developed a project-specific automation solution for windows. Initially, 400 bottom-hung windows will be automated with smart, GEZE F 1200 Electric drives, especially developed for this project. The windows are being integrated into the existing KNX building system via GEZE's new IQ box KNX interface modules. Thanks to the object expertise of the GEZE 'Customer Solutions' department, most of the existing window fittings can be used again. Therefore, the investment funds for the building owners can be kept low, compared to other modernisation solutions.
The demands for modernised window systems are firstly natural automated night-time back cooling and secondly, daily room ventilation 'at the touch of a button'. Heating and climate-controlled ceilings are controlled depending on the window position (open/closed) in an energy efficient way. Since heating control and window drives are interconnected, windows are closed when the heating or air-conditioning is activated, but also if rain or wind starts. Natural ventilation occurs automatically in the same way. The central control system makes it possible to control entire window frontages or defined groups of windows for night-time back cooling. If needs change, new ventilation scenarios can be defined on a KNX visualisation panel.



Company information / Profile:

PressRelease by

published by: PresseBox
print pressrelease  pressrelease as PDF  send to a friend  

Date: 01/16/2017 - 15:02
Language: English
News-ID 517766
Character count: 1794
Kontakt-Informationen:
Firma: GEZE GmbH
Stadt: Leonberg


Number of hits: 34

Linking-Tips:



Direct Link to this PressRelease:






We would appreciate a link in your News-, Press- or Partner-Site.

Comments on this PressRelease


More PressReleases in Family




Neu hier ?
Online-PR Dienstleister eintragen
PR Dienstleister eintragen Pressefach im Presseportal anlegen
PresseFach anlegen Pressemitteilung kostenlos veröffentlichen im Presseportal und an Presseverteiler senden
Pressemitteilung veröffentlichen
Werbung
FaceBook
Google+
Wer ist Online
Alle Mitglieder: 56.525
Registriert Heute: 10
Registriert Gestern: 12
Mitglied(er) online: 3
Gäste Online: 209


Bitte registrieren Sie sich hier. Als angemeldeter Benutzer nutzen Sie den vollen Funktionsumfang dieser Seite.

Werbung
Get flash player to play to this file
Video - PM
Get flash player to play to this file
Direkt zur Pressemitteilung
Firmenverzeichniss
Firmen die firmenpresse.de für ihre Pressearbeit erfolgreich nutzen
0 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z