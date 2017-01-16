Concealed safety specialists

Automatic sliding doors with hook bolt locks: only opening for authorised parties

(PresseBox) - Whether in shopping centres, pharmacies or hotels ? GEZE automatic sliding door systems open and close entrances reliably and conveniently and provide barrier-free access. The Lock A automatic hook bolt locks help to increase closing safety, e.g. in 'night mode'. Door systems can be integrated into building management systems via the IO 420 BACnet interface module. This in turn increases operating comfort and security, as the remote monitoring and control of the operating mode of the doors includes the hook bolt locks.

GEZE will present the hook bolt locks on a fine-framed sliding door system with the Slimdrive SL NT drive system in the '7cm design', which is typical for GEZE. Fully integrated into the main closing edge, the hooks are concealed by the leaf profile and fit discreetly within the door design. There is no need to fit additional parts or prepare the floor. In this way high security is guaranteed from the outset. The Lock A hook bolt locks are activated via a lock drive integrated in the leaf. The parameters are set and the control is made via the sliding door control. In the event of a power failure, the door can be opened from the inside at any time by a manual emergency unlocking device. Depending on the closing force of the door leaves, up to two hook bolts with a total of four locking points can be used for each door. The new Lock A hook bolt locks are available as kits, or they can be configured via the specific sliding door system that is used.





