The GEZE drive kit: move heavy sliding doors easily

GEZE at BAU trade fair 2017 / 16 - 21 January 2017 Messe München exhibition centre, Hall B1, Stand 538-539

(PresseBox) - Large glass elements in terrace and balcony areas provide transparency and light-drenched living spaces. GEZE offers the right drive kit for the automation of particularly large, heavy sliding doors.

Terrace or balcony doors can thus be closed in a secure and energy-efficient way. In addition to the sliding door drive unit, e.g. comprising the Slimdrive, Powerdrive or ECdrive series, the pack includes ? depending on the profile system ? object-specific components such as mounting materials, covers and return pulleys. Door manufacturers and installation companies thus receive a complete automation package from a single source, and can very easily design convenient, barrier-free entrances. The GEZE drive kit is suitable for leaf weights of up to 700 kg and for different door profiles. On request, it can be integrated into a Smart Home system, and controlled centrally.





PressRelease by

GEZE GmbH

Company information / Profile:

Date: 01/16/2017 - 14:59

Language: English

News-ID 517768

Character count: 1026

Kontakt-Informationen:

Firma: GEZE GmbH

Stadt: Leonberg





Number of hits: 36



Linking-Tips:



Direct Link to this PressRelease:





Twittern



We would appreciate a link in your News-, Press- or Partner-Site.

Comments on this PressRelease