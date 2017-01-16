Compact convenience and door safety: the new GC 342 swing door protection

(PresseBox) - The choice of activation devices is significant when it comes to opening automatic doors comfortably and without barriers, operating them economically, and being able to adjust them perfectly to the users? needs. The new GEZE GC 342 swing door protection complements the product portfolio of safety sensors for automatic swing doors. The new sensors can be combined with all GEZE swing door drives and can be fitted to door leaves with a width of up to 1600 mm.

The GC 342 safety sensor ensures that the door leaf, and subsequently the entire door surface ? including the secondary closing edges ?can be completely protected with very fine tuning. The installation on the upper edge of the door near the hinge works intelligently due to its compact size, and can be done quickly. Operating a single button initiates the learning mode which programs the ground and suppresses the detection of the objects near the door (wall, window sills, workbench, heater, etc.), and the width of the safeguarding field during one complete door movement. The precise positioning of sensor modules is no longer necessary. The GC 342 swing door protection fulfils DIN 18650 and EN 16005 and can be used both inside and outside. The IP protection rating of IP 54 protects the sensor against dust and spray water from all sides. The sensor's inspection window is embedded in such a way that it can remain as good as dry against rain drops.





