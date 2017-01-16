Automatic night-time back cooling: great comfort and safety for large windows

The F 1200 Electric turn-and-tilt hardware

(PresseBox) - The motorised 'intelligent' F 1200 Electric turn-and-tilt hardware is a perfect new solution for controlled natural ventilation with great user convenience for particularly large and heavy bottom-hung windows. It enables automatic, natural night-time cooling via the building management system ? a major advantage in the summer months, which also contributes to environmentally friendly building air conditioning. Sensors help with the necessary security, so that there is no danger of getting jammed during the automated closing process.

F 1200 Electric makes natural controlled ventilation so much easier in office buildings, schools, sports venues or hospitals with windows which can only be brought into a tilted position and closed again manually with a large amount of physical strain. Window leaves weighing up to 200 kg can be opened 180 mm wide in a tilted position. The opening width can be modified from gap ventilation to a maximum tilted position with variable adjustment. The window leaf can also be opened manually; the window fitting is unlocked and brought into the rotary position via the drive. The rotary opening ability can be limited to authorised persons with a key switch. An additional, optional operating error protection makes the system particularly robust and safe. The hardware can be adjusted from a comfortable height, is very robust and therefore burglar-resistant, and also fulfils high demands for thickness and thermal insulation.

Security in the building bus unit: natural ventilation and indoor climate control

GEZE presents its system expertise with the combination of a window element, the F 1200 Electric turn-and-tilt hardware, the GEZE indoor climate control for various ventilation scenarios, and the new discreet, self-monitored compact sensor TOF/Spot time of flight measurement (AIR). The sensor secures precise fields in the window area. Integrated into the building system via the IQ box KNX, the complete window system can be controlled monitored and visualised at a central point. The Elsner WS 1000 Style 4-PF building control serves as the visualisation and central operating unit for all window functions.







