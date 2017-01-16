The climate-active facade: IQ windowdrives for 'intelligent' windows in KNX building systems

(PresseBox) - The window drives from the IQ windowdrives series can be connected to the KNX building bus unit via the new IQ box KNX interface module, for a perfectly energy-efficient indoor climate through controlled natural ventilation. Additional components ? such as heating or air-conditioning ? can also be integrated via KNX actuators. KNX air quality sensors and KNX weather stations supply the information on room air quality and external environmental conditions, thereby ensuring that there is no 'thick air".

The Slimchain and Powerchain chain drives can be flexibly used. The Slimchain is the slim all-rounder. For instance, it can be used very easily for automating parallel-opening vent windows, supporting an efficient exchange of air with a facade view which is always consistent. The Powerchain is the power package for large and heavy facade windows, roof windows and light domes. The drives differentiate between alarm (RWA) and ventilation mode, i.e. a fast and maximum or a slow, limited and virtually noiseless opening. The adjustable drive stroke and the opening speed which can be individually adapted enable use on RWA and ventilation windows of various closing forces and with different opening requirements. If an 'RWA event' occurs, the drives can attain very large opening widths in under 60 seconds.

The integrated, intelligent control allows drives to be combined easily. The control unit ensures the sequential and safe opening and closing of the windows, as well as the synchronisation of up to three drives.





