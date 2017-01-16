For large and complex smoke and heat extraction systems: the MBZ 300 bus control unit

(PresseBox) - The MBZ 300 modular RWA control unit takes over the control of all connected exhaust and fresh air openings, and window components ? for the RWA case, or for controlled daily ventilation. Safety and comfort are perfectly combined: the drives of the intelligent GEZE IQ windowdrives series can be controlled so that they react with different opening widths and speeds for the RWA case or ventilation. With the IO 420 BACnet interface module, the MBZ 300 can be integrated into network solutions, and enables in addition an extensive range of ventilation scenarios.

The MBZ 300 control unit's most notable characteristics are its multi-faceted nature and flexibility in a modular RWA programme. It can be configured on an individual basis and can be extended thanks to its modular design. Various basic sizes and modules enable the creation of drive groups and functionalities, including various possibilities for the activation of exhaust and fresh air openings. The NSHEVs can also be activated with the MBZ 300, depending on the direction of the wind, in accordance with the European standard EN 12101-2. It is easy to extend the MBZ 300: standard functions can be configured on the basis of the number and sequence of the modules. The installation and commissioning can thus be performed quickly and easily, even without any programming. Using the PC software, even complex RWA functions can be represented. The MBZ 300 can therefore be set individually and also be subsequently adapted to structural modifications, such as the re-arrangement of fire sections or ventilation groups. As an object-specific solution, GEZE is also offering preconfigured MBZ 300 versions ex works. For an optimum line feed in the building, the MBZ 300 can be installed in the building as a central control unit, or used decentralised in the form of several networked control units.





GEZE GmbH

