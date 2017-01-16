Discreet and reliable 'bodyguards'

GEZE window protection for automated windows in the KNX building bus

(PresseBox) - The new window protection from GEZE provides increased security and comfort. It can be combined perfectly with the window drive portfolio. The sensors are used wherever they are needed according to a safety analysis, and offer the high levels of safety standards in accordance with Performance Level C.

The GEZE window protection can be used for the large-scale protection of complete window facade sections, and for individual or linked windows of virtually any window type. The protection can also be used on windows which are controlled in different ways: through building management systems, with offset activation devices or with corresponding sensors (e.g. of the GEZE indoor climate control). If windows are integrated into a KNX building system and are opened or closed automatically via the IQ box KNX interface module, the window protection deactivates the drive in case of danger. The different sensor solutions can be integrated unobtrusively into facades, ceilings or frame elements. Commissioning is simple and convenient ? without software, configuration or prefabrication. Status displays for the windows and signals can be issued at a central point, e.g. a control panel or LED display in a technology room.





01/16/2017

