The proposal of the Nomination Board of Valmet for the composition and remuneration of the Board of Directors

(Thomson Reuters ONE) -





Valmet Oyj's stock exchange release on January 16, 2017 at 4:30 p.m. EET



Proposal for the composition of the Board of Directors



The Nomination Board of Valmet proposes to the next Annual General Meeting,

which is planned to be held on March 23, 2017, that the number of members of the

Board of Directors until closing of the Annual General Meeting 2018 will be

seven and that

* Bo Risberg, Lone Fønss Schrøder, Rogerio Ziviani, Aaro Cantell, Jouko

Karvinen and Tarja Tyni are re-elected as Board members,

* Eriikka Söderström is elected as a new Board member.



The Nomination Board proposes that Bo Risberg is re-elected as the Chairman of

the Board and Jouko Karvinen is elected as the Vice-Chairman of the Board.



Mikael von Frenckell and Friederike Helfer, members of the Board of Directors of

Valmet, have informed Valmet's Nomination Board that they will not be available

in the election of the Board of Directors in the next Annual General Meeting.

Mikael von Frenckell (born 1947), has served as a member of Metso's Board of

Directors 2010-2013, and as the Vice-Chairman 2012-2013. He has served as the

Vice-Chairman of Valmet's Board of Directors since the demerger (December

31, 2013). Friederike Helfer (born 1976), has served as a member of Valmet's

Board of Directors since the demerger (December 31, 2013).



The Nomination Board notes, that a personnel representative will participate as

an invited expert in Board meetings within the limitations imposed by the

Finnish law. The new Board of Directors will invite the personnel representative

as its external expert in its organizing meeting after the Annual General

Meeting.



"In a very global company, such as Valmet, the Board of Directors should have a

very extensive experience and possess a wide range of knowledge. I believe that

the nominee for the Board of Directors, which the Nomination Board is proposing,



more than fulfils this ambition", says Kari Järvinen, the Chairman of the

Nomination Board.



Proposed new Member of the Board of Directors



Eriikka Söderström is currently a member of the Board of Directors and the

Chairman of the Audit Committee at Comptel Corporation. She has previously been

Chief Financial Officer at Kone Corporation and Vacon Plc among others, and held

several senior positions within finance, and corporate and business controlling.



Proposal for the remuneration of the Board of Directors



The Nomination Board proposes to the Annual General Meeting that the annual

remuneration payable to the members of the Board of Directors to be elected at

the Annual General Meeting for the term until the close of the Annual General

Meeting in 2018 be as follows:

* EUR 100,000 for the Chairman of the Board,

* EUR 60,000 for the Vice Chairman of the Board,

* EUR 48,000 for each Board member.



Furthermore, the Nomination Board proposes that a base fee of EUR 7,000 shall be

paid for each member of the Audit Committee, EUR 14,000 for the Chairman of the

Audit Committee, EUR 4,000 for each member of the Remuneration and HR Committee,

and EUR 6,000 for the Chairman of the Remuneration and HR Committee.



In addition, the Nomination Board proposes that a meeting fee in the amount of

EUR 700 shall be paid for those members whose place of residence is in Nordic

countries, EUR 1,400 for those members whose place of residence is elsewhere in

Europe and EUR 2,800 for those members whose place of residence is outside of

Europe for the Board meeting attended, including the meetings of the committees

of the Board of Directors.



The Nomination Board proposes to the Annual General Meeting that as a condition

for the annual remuneration the members of the Board of Directors are obliged,

directly based on the Annual General Meeting's decision, to use 40 percent of

the fixed annual remuneration for purchasing Valmet shares from the market at a

price formed in trading at Nasdaq Helsinki's stock exchange list and that the

purchase will be carried out within two weeks from the publication of the

Interim Review for the period January 1, 2017 to March 31, 2017.



The Nomination Board





Kari Järvinen (Managing Director, Solidium Oy) acted as the Chairman of the

Nomination Board. The members the Nomination Board were Risto Murto (CEO, Varma

Mutual Pension Insurance Company), Roger Hagborg (Investment Advisory

Professional, Solero LuxCo S.à r.l., Funds advised by Triton), Satu Huber (CEO,

Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Company) and Bo Risberg as an expert member in his

capacity as the Chairman of the Board of Directors of Valmet.



Valmet's Board of Directors will include these proposals into the notice of the

Annual General Meeting of 2017, which is estimated to be published on February

8, 2017.





Further information, please contact:

Kari Järvinen, Chairman of Valmet's Nomination Board, tel. +358 40 548 3995

Rasmus Oksala, General Counsel, Valmet, tel. +358 10 672 0026



VALMET



Kari Saarinen

CFO



Calle Loikkanen

Director, Investor Relations





Valmet is the leading global developer and supplier of process technologies,

automation and services for the pulp, paper and energy industries. We aim to

become the global champion in serving our customers.



Valmet's strong technology offering includes pulp mills, tissue, board and paper

production lines, as well as power plants for bioenergy production. Our advanced

services and automation solutions improve the reliability and performance of our

customers' processes and enhance the effective utilization of raw materials and

energy.



Valmet's net sales in 2015 were approximately EUR 2.9 billion. Our 12,000

professionals around the world work close to our customers and are committed to

moving our customers' performance forward - every day. Valmet's head office is

in Espoo, Finland and its shares are listed on the Nasdaq Helsinki.



Read more www.valmet.com, www.twitter.com/valmetglobal

Follow Valmet IR in Twitter www.twitter.com/valmetir







This announcement is distributed by Nasdaq Corporate Solutions on behalf of Nasdaq Corporate Solutions clients.

The issuer of this announcement warrants that they are solely responsible for the content, accuracy and originality of the information contained therein.



Source: Valmet via GlobeNewswire















More information:

http://www.valmet.com



PressRelease by

Valmet

Company information / Profile:

Date: 01/16/2017 - 15:30

Language: English

News-ID 517777

Character count: 7043

Kontakt-Informationen:

Firma: Valmet

Stadt: Espoo





Number of hits: 27



Linking-Tips:



Direct Link to this PressRelease:





Twittern



We would appreciate a link in your News-, Press- or Partner-Site.

Comments on this PressRelease