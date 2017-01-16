(Thomson Reuters ONE) -
* Franciscan Estate recognized for water stewardship initiatives, energy
efficiency efforts and highly engaged environmental teams
* Award is given annually to one Constellation facility to recognize
outstanding environmental practices
* Finalists for award included Nava Brewery, Robert Mondavi Winery, Ruffino
Estates and Napa Valley Vineyard Operations Team
VICTOR, N.Y., Jan. 16, 2017 - Constellation Brands has announced Franciscan
Estate Winery in Napa Valley, California, as the winner of the company's 2016
Internal Sustainability Award. The award, given annually by Constellation to one
of its facilities, recognizes Franciscan Estate's continued commitment to
minimizing its environmental impact.
"Our team puts a deep focus on sustainability and environmental responsibility,
which is a true passion and point of pride for us," said Janet Myers, general
manager and director of winemaking, Franciscan Estate and Mt. Veeder Winery.
"Receiving this award is an honor for our entire team, and gives recognition to
the focus we place on sustainable practices in the winery and vineyards every
day."
Franciscan Estate's recent sustainability achievements include:
* Collaborator on a project to restore nine miles of the Napa River.
* Reduced landscaping water usage by nearly 2 million gallons per year since
2014 by utilizing processed wastewater for drip irrigation, implementing
landscaping redesigns and planting drought resistant plants.
* Highly engaged "Green" and "Blue" teams help solve sustainability and water
challenges. One of the many improvements to come from these teams is an 80%
reduction in water use for tank sanitation.
* Continued energy efficiency efforts in administrative areas, including
installation of ENERGY STAR® products, programmable thermostats and
electricity misers.
"I am proud of the entire team at Franciscan Estate for the commitment they show
to producing their high-quality wines in an environmentally responsible way,"
said Rob Sands, president and chief executive officer, Constellation Brands.
"They are a great example of how our facilities around the world are taking
proactive steps to minimize our environmental impact to ensure our long-term
success."
The goals of Constellation's Internal Sustainability Award are to recognize
achievement in environmental stewardship, increase employee participation in
sustainability programs and encourage progress towards meeting the company's
sustainability goals. Each facility is judged by a panel of senior leaders from
across the company on water stewardship initiatives, carbon emissions reduction,
recycling and reuse efforts, employee engagement and community and supplier
involvement.
The other finalists for the award included:
* Constellation's brewery in Nava, Mexico, which through wastewater treatment
and reuse saved more than 316 million gallons of water in fiscal year 2016
and reduced nitrous oxide emissions by 83% by switching boiler fuel from oil
to natural gas.
* Robert Mondavi Winery in Napa Valley, California, which has implemented a
recovery and reuse line at its barrel facility to save approximately 50% of
water used for barrel washing and has a recycling ratio of around 90%.
* Ruffino Estates in Italy, which has saved more than 169 MWh of electricity
annually at its Pontassieve site and works with the University of Milan on
precision farming efforts to improve crop yields while reducing
environmental impact.
* Constellation's Napa Valley Vineyard Operations team, which is collaborating
with the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency and multiple conservation
agencies to design and implement a river restoration project to improve
water quality, control flooding, protect wildlife and restore riparian
habitat in Napa Valley.
Past winners of Constellation's Internal Sustainability Award include Clos du
Bois Winery (2015) and Estancia Winery (2014).
To learn more about Constellation's commitment to elevating life responsibly
every day, visit www.constellationcsr.com.
About Constellation Brands
Constellation Brands (NYSE: STZ and STZ.B), a Fortune 500(®) company, is a
leading international producer and marketer of beer, wine and spirits with
operations in the U.S., Mexico, Canada, New Zealand and Italy. Constellation is
the No. 3 beer company in the U.S. with high-end, iconic imported brands such as
Corona Extra, Corona Light, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra and Pacifico. The
company's beer portfolio also includes Ballast Point, one of the most awarded
craft brewers in the U.S. In addition, Constellation is the world's leader in
premium wine, selling great brands that people love, including Robert Mondavi,
Clos du Bois, Kim Crawford, Meiomi, Mark West, Franciscan Estate, Ruffino and
The Prisoner. The company's premium spirits brands include SVEDKA Vodka, Casa
Noble Tequila and High West Whiskey.
Based in Victor, N.Y., the company believes that industry leadership involves a
commitment to brand building, our trade partners, the environment, our investors
and to consumers around the world who choose our products when celebrating big
moments or enjoying quiet ones. Founded in 1945, Constellation has grown to
become a significant player in the beverage alcohol industry with more than 100
brands in its portfolio, about 40 facilities and approximately 8,000 talented
employees. We express our company vision: to elevate life with every glass
raised. To learn more, visit www.cbrands.com.
CONTACTS
Media
Cheryl Gossin: 585-678-7191
Amy Martin: 585-678-7141
This announcement is distributed by Nasdaq Corporate Solutions on behalf of Nasdaq Corporate Solutions clients.
The issuer of this announcement warrants that they are solely responsible for the content, accuracy and originality of the information contained therein.
Source: Constellation Brands Inc via GlobeNewswire
More information:
http://www.cbrands.com
Date: 01/16/2017 - 15:00
Language: English
News-ID 517779
Character count: 6662
Kontakt-Informationen:
Firma: Constellation Brands Inc
Stadt: Victor
Number of hits: 19
Linking-Tips:
Direct Link to this PressRelease:
We would appreciate a link in your News-, Press- or Partner-Site.
|Alle Mitglieder:
|56.525
|Registriert Heute:
|10
|Registriert Gestern:
|12
|Mitglied(er) online:
|2
|Gäste Online:
|202
Bitte registrieren Sie sich hier. Als angemeldeter Benutzer nutzen Sie den vollen Funktionsumfang dieser Seite.