Constellation Brands Announces Franciscan Estate Winery as Its 2016 Internal Sustainability Award Winner

* Franciscan Estate recognized for water stewardship initiatives, energy

efficiency efforts and highly engaged environmental teams

* Award is given annually to one Constellation facility to recognize

outstanding environmental practices

* Finalists for award included Nava Brewery, Robert Mondavi Winery, Ruffino

Estates and Napa Valley Vineyard Operations Team



VICTOR, N.Y., Jan. 16, 2017 - Constellation Brands has announced Franciscan

Estate Winery in Napa Valley, California, as the winner of the company's 2016

Internal Sustainability Award. The award, given annually by Constellation to one

of its facilities, recognizes Franciscan Estate's continued commitment to

minimizing its environmental impact.



"Our team puts a deep focus on sustainability and environmental responsibility,

which is a true passion and point of pride for us," said Janet Myers, general

manager and director of winemaking, Franciscan Estate and Mt. Veeder Winery.

"Receiving this award is an honor for our entire team, and gives recognition to

the focus we place on sustainable practices in the winery and vineyards every

day."



Franciscan Estate's recent sustainability achievements include:

* Collaborator on a project to restore nine miles of the Napa River.

* Reduced landscaping water usage by nearly 2 million gallons per year since

2014 by utilizing processed wastewater for drip irrigation, implementing

landscaping redesigns and planting drought resistant plants.

* Highly engaged "Green" and "Blue" teams help solve sustainability and water

challenges. One of the many improvements to come from these teams is an 80%

reduction in water use for tank sanitation.

* Continued energy efficiency efforts in administrative areas, including

installation of ENERGY STAR® products, programmable thermostats and



electricity misers.



"I am proud of the entire team at Franciscan Estate for the commitment they show

to producing their high-quality wines in an environmentally responsible way,"

said Rob Sands, president and chief executive officer, Constellation Brands.

"They are a great example of how our facilities around the world are taking

proactive steps to minimize our environmental impact to ensure our long-term

success."



The goals of Constellation's Internal Sustainability Award are to recognize

achievement in environmental stewardship, increase employee participation in

sustainability programs and encourage progress towards meeting the company's

sustainability goals. Each facility is judged by a panel of senior leaders from

across the company on water stewardship initiatives, carbon emissions reduction,

recycling and reuse efforts, employee engagement and community and supplier

involvement.



The other finalists for the award included:

* Constellation's brewery in Nava, Mexico, which through wastewater treatment

and reuse saved more than 316 million gallons of water in fiscal year 2016

and reduced nitrous oxide emissions by 83% by switching boiler fuel from oil

to natural gas.

* Robert Mondavi Winery in Napa Valley, California, which has implemented a

recovery and reuse line at its barrel facility to save approximately 50% of

water used for barrel washing and has a recycling ratio of around 90%.

* Ruffino Estates in Italy, which has saved more than 169 MWh of electricity

annually at its Pontassieve site and works with the University of Milan on

precision farming efforts to improve crop yields while reducing

environmental impact.

* Constellation's Napa Valley Vineyard Operations team, which is collaborating

with the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency and multiple conservation

agencies to design and implement a river restoration project to improve

water quality, control flooding, protect wildlife and restore riparian

habitat in Napa Valley.



Past winners of Constellation's Internal Sustainability Award include Clos du

Bois Winery (2015) and Estancia Winery (2014).



To learn more about Constellation's commitment to elevating life responsibly

every day, visit www.constellationcsr.com.





About Constellation Brands

Constellation Brands (NYSE: STZ and STZ.B), a Fortune 500(®) company, is a

leading international producer and marketer of beer, wine and spirits with

operations in the U.S., Mexico, Canada, New Zealand and Italy. Constellation is

the No. 3 beer company in the U.S. with high-end, iconic imported brands such as

Corona Extra, Corona Light, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra and Pacifico. The

company's beer portfolio also includes Ballast Point, one of the most awarded

craft brewers in the U.S. In addition, Constellation is the world's leader in

premium wine, selling great brands that people love, including Robert Mondavi,

Clos du Bois, Kim Crawford, Meiomi, Mark West, Franciscan Estate, Ruffino and

The Prisoner. The company's premium spirits brands include SVEDKA Vodka, Casa

Noble Tequila and High West Whiskey.



Based in Victor, N.Y., the company believes that industry leadership involves a

commitment to brand building, our trade partners, the environment, our investors

and to consumers around the world who choose our products when celebrating big

moments or enjoying quiet ones. Founded in 1945, Constellation has grown to

become a significant player in the beverage alcohol industry with more than 100

brands in its portfolio, about 40 facilities and approximately 8,000 talented

employees. We express our company vision: to elevate life with every glass

raised. To learn more, visit www.cbrands.com.



Stadt: Victor





