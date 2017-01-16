Zhejiang Saichuang Weilai Venture Capital Invesment Management Invites Talents

Jan 15th 2017, the Semi-finals of The First International Innovation and Entrepreneurship Contest of High-level Oversea Talents will be held at Silicon Valley.
The contest seeks and gathers overseas great projects face to the entire world, and helps awarding-projects to start up in Keqiao District by the support of Capital. The contest will select some high-tech, vast potential developing projects that have strong intention of starting up in Keqiao. Awarding-projects will get up to 5 million yuan from the local government, but also might have chance to win over one hundred from contest special funds.
The First International Innovation and Entrepreneurship Contest of High-level Oversea Talents
Semi-Finals
1pm-6: 30pm Jan 15th, 2017
The Second Floor of Computer History Museum
Agenda of Semi-finals
Time Contents
13:00-13:30 Sign In
13:30-13:40 Opening
13:40-13:47 Introduction to Keqiao
13:47-13:55 Speech of Organizers
13:55-14:00 Speech of Co-organizers
14:00-14:05 Rules Declaration
14:05-18:15 Pitch Events
18:15-18:30 Rewarding top 20
The First International Innovation and Entrepreneurship Contest of High-level Oversea Talents is held by People's Government of Shaoxing Keqiao District and Zhejiang Cybernaut Venture Capital Investment Management Co., Ltd. The competition is to take a broad view of global high-tech fields and seek out entrepreneurial projects with world-leading technologies. Furthermore, the competition closely associates global entrepreneurial talents with local capital corporations and helps them to establish contacts. In addition, the competition builds up a global information docking platform of Talents + Capital + Incubation. The competition will unite famous domestic and foreign investment management institutions, and connect with domestic and overseas high-level talent intermediary organizations (Elite Searching and Recruitment). To start up a grand event of the close relationship between talents and Keqiao district, seamless connection between intelligence and capital, the reflection of innovations and entrepreneurships through gathering the power of professional capital companies, leading enterprises and local governments together.
Hosts
People's Government of Shaoxing Keqiao District
Zhejiang Cybernaut Venture Capital Investment Management Co., Ltd.
Supervisors
Zhejiang Administration of Foreign Experts Affairs
Organization Department of CPC Shaoxing Committee (Municipal Human Resources Department)
Organizers
Organization Department of CPC Shaoxing Keqiao District Committee (District Human Resources Department)
Shaoxing Keqiao District Human Resources And Social Security Bureau
The Construction Administration Committee of Shaoxing Golden Keqiao Sci-Tech City (Industry Park for the Thousand Talents Program)
Zhejiang Saichuang Weilai Venture Capital Investment Management Co., Ltd.
Supporters
Shaoxing Keqiao District Finance Bureau, Shaoxing Keqiao District Sci-Tech Bureau
Shaoxing Keqiao District Bureau of Commerce, Shaoxing Keqiao District Office of Industrial Funds Management
Shaoxing Keqiao District Office of Finance, Foreign Affairs Office of Shaoxing Keqiao District
Shaoxing Keqiao District Association For Science & Technology
Keqiao District High-level Talents Innovation Based Start-up Companies Supporting Alliance
Awarding Policy
Awarding Policy of the Competition
Currency Unit: RMB
Prizes Numbers Rewards If projects outside Keqiao District and are introduced into and start up in Keqiao District within one year after the competition, the project will receive 5 million RMB, 3 million RMB or 2 million RMB as their assisting funds.
1st Prize 1 300,000
2nd Prize 3 200,000
3rd Prize 6 100,000
Winners 20 10,000
Contact:
Yu Chen
Company: Zhejiang Saichuang Weilai Venture Capital Invesment Management Co., Ltd.
Phone: 13957406407
Address: Shaoxing, Zhejiang, China
E-mail: owenfreeman(at)aliyun.com
