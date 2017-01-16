Zhejiang Saichuang Weilai Venture Capital Invesment Management Invites Talents

Jan 15th 2017, the Semi-finals of The First International Innovation and Entrepreneurship Contest of High-level Oversea Talents will be held at Silicon Valley.

The contest seeks and gathers overseas great projects face to the entire world, and helps awarding-projects to start up in Keqiao District by the support of Capital. The contest will select some high-tech, vast potential developing projects that have strong intention of starting up in Keqiao. Awarding-projects will get up to 5 million yuan from the local government, but also might have chance to win over one hundred from contest special funds.



The First International Innovation and Entrepreneurship Contest of High-level Oversea Talents



Semi-Finals

1pm-6: 30pm Jan 15th, 2017

The Second Floor of Computer History Museum



Agenda of Semi-finals



Time Contents

13:00-13:30 Sign In

13:30-13:40 Opening

13:40-13:47 Introduction to Keqiao

13:47-13:55 Speech of Organizers

13:55-14:00 Speech of Co-organizers

14:00-14:05 Rules Declaration

14:05-18:15 Pitch Events

18:15-18:30 Rewarding top 20



The First International Innovation and Entrepreneurship Contest of High-level Oversea Talents is held by People's Government of Shaoxing Keqiao District and Zhejiang Cybernaut Venture Capital Investment Management Co., Ltd. The competition is to take a broad view of global high-tech fields and seek out entrepreneurial projects with world-leading technologies. Furthermore, the competition closely associates global entrepreneurial talents with local capital corporations and helps them to establish contacts. In addition, the competition builds up a global information docking platform of Talents + Capital + Incubation. The competition will unite famous domestic and foreign investment management institutions, and connect with domestic and overseas high-level talent intermediary organizations (Elite Searching and Recruitment). To start up a grand event of the close relationship between talents and Keqiao district, seamless connection between intelligence and capital, the reflection of innovations and entrepreneurships through gathering the power of professional capital companies, leading enterprises and local governments together.





Hosts



People's Government of Shaoxing Keqiao District

Zhejiang Cybernaut Venture Capital Investment Management Co., Ltd.

Supervisors

Zhejiang Administration of Foreign Experts Affairs

Organization Department of CPC Shaoxing Committee (Municipal Human Resources Department)



Organizers



Organization Department of CPC Shaoxing Keqiao District Committee (District Human Resources Department)

Shaoxing Keqiao District Human Resources And Social Security Bureau

The Construction Administration Committee of Shaoxing Golden Keqiao Sci-Tech City (Industry Park for the Thousand Talents Program)

Zhejiang Saichuang Weilai Venture Capital Investment Management Co., Ltd.



Supporters



Shaoxing Keqiao District Finance Bureau, Shaoxing Keqiao District Sci-Tech Bureau

Shaoxing Keqiao District Bureau of Commerce, Shaoxing Keqiao District Office of Industrial Funds Management

Shaoxing Keqiao District Office of Finance, Foreign Affairs Office of Shaoxing Keqiao District

Shaoxing Keqiao District Association For Science & Technology

Keqiao District High-level Talents Innovation Based Start-up Companies Supporting Alliance



Awarding Policy



Awarding Policy of the Competition

Currency Unit: RMB



Prizes Numbers Rewards If projects outside Keqiao District and are introduced into and start up in Keqiao District within one year after the competition, the project will receive 5 million RMB, 3 million RMB or 2 million RMB as their assisting funds.



1st Prize 1 300,000

2nd Prize 3 200,000

3rd Prize 6 100,000

Winners 20 10,000



Contact:

Yu Chen

Company: Zhejiang Saichuang Weilai Venture Capital Invesment Management Co., Ltd.

Phone: 13957406407

Address: Shaoxing, Zhejiang, China

E-mail: owenfreeman(at)aliyun.com

