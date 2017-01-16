Data packages for logiKal (Orgadata): efficient planning

GEZE at BAU trade fair 2017 / 16 - 21 January 2017, Messe München exhibition centre, Hall B1, Stand 538-539

(PresseBox) - When planning, calculating and building facades, planners and metal processors as well as window, door and facade engineers can also access GEZE product data. The Orgadata software solution logiKal saves time and money: it offers a range of functions to optimise planning, calculations, construction, ordering and manufacturing of doors and windows. At the click of a mouse, the technical details of GEZE products can easily be included in the calculation and planning as package solutions and integrated in further manufacturing processes. The packages include everything, from commercial information through to processing data for CNC machines.

GEZE products can be selected flexibly and individually and combined. Special requests are no problem either. As a result, even complex systems can be designed simply and processed with the assurance that appropriate and technically perfect system solutions are created. GEZE product data constantly keeps up with the state of the art. The extensive program management of logiKal enables convenient and simple use of the software ? entirely in line with the motto ?from the general to the specific? or ?from the facade to the overhead door closer?.





PressRelease by

GEZE GmbH

Company information / Profile:

Date: 01/16/2017 - 15:29

Language: English

News-ID 517783

Character count: 1344

Kontakt-Informationen:

Firma: GEZE GmbH

Stadt: Leonberg





Number of hits: 70



Linking-Tips:



Direct Link to this PressRelease:





Twittern



We would appreciate a link in your News-, Press- or Partner-Site.

Comments on this PressRelease