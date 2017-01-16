Building Information Modeling (BIM): GEZE BIM objects - five elements for complete door planning

GEZE at BAU trade fair 2017 / 16 - 21 January 2017, Messe München exhibition centre, Hall B1, Stand 538-539

(PresseBox) - GEZE BIM objects are unique solutions for the uniform and comprehensive layout of doors in all service phases. For the first time, architects, planners and specialists can design doors together. GEZE BIM objects provide planning and cost security and enable a highly efficient level of working: using just five multifunctional doors, ALL door types ? swing, sliding and revolving doors including fixtures (e.g. door drives and door closers) ? can be displayed and configured in the CAD system. Logics stored in the system ensure the door layout is based on available product features. Another key advantage of the GEZE BIM objects is that all those involved in building planning can work together and in a structured way on the 3D models of the created projects. In this way, information can be exchanged as early as possible, potential faults can be detected and rectified immediately. GEZE BIM objects are compatible with leading CAD programs. A complete door project is always displayed and not just a fixture that could be misinterpreted by the CAD programs. As a result, door or element lists can be created ?at the push of a button? and can be designed in a secure and time-saving way.

?Building Information Modeling? (BIM) is a method of innovative building planning using digital construction models and can be used in every phase of a project ? in the planning phase, during construction, in building operation and potential building dismantling. BIM allows buildings to be designed, modelled, optimised and simulated. All relevant building data is digitally recorded, combined, networked and displayed in 3D.





