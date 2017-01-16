DE-CIX Establishes Presence at 1025Connect Data Center, Providing Long Island With Access to Direct Peering Services

DE-CIX Presence Within 1025Connect Enhances Long Island Connectivity Options with Local IP Traffic Routing and Peering Capabilities at the Continental Edge

(firmenpresse) - WESTBURY, NY -- (Marketwired) -- 01/16/17 -- , Long Island's premier network-neutral Meet-Me Room for network interconnection and colocation, today announces that it has added , a carrier and data center-neutral Internet Exchange operator with multiple platforms across the U.S., including a distributed platform across major carrier hotels and data centers throughout the New York-New Jersey metro market and an exchange throughout the metro market. New York, the only major IX platform in the New York market, certified and one of the top neutral Internet Peering Exchange (IXPs) in the New York metro market, has established a new Point of Presence (PoP) within 1025Connect that serves as host to the easternmost peering point in the New York Metro area, enabling easier access and delivery of content distributed to the 'Continental Edge.'

The 'Continental Edge' at 1025Connect represents the easternmost access point for DE-CIX New York, providing customers the ability to lower network traffic exchange costs, reduce latency, and enhance IP performance and resiliency. A key attribute of 1025Connect is the unprecedented access it offers to global submarine cable systems that land on Long Island. DE-CIX's presence at 1025Connect provides direct access to the most robust, meshed IXP serving the New York metro market with access to over 150 unique networks, while enabling direct access to European and LATAM networks looking to peer with U.S.-based content providers.

"With the addition of DE-CIX New York, 1025Connect has enhanced its highly unique offering," comments Dan Lunde, Managing Director, 1025Connect. "1025Connect now provides Long Island businesses as well as global content and carrier networks the unprecedented opportunity to manage Internet traffic more efficiently and reliably while at the same time reducing their operating expenses."

"DE-CIX New York's expansion to 1025Connect's carrier-neutral data center marks the first peering exchange to be directly available on Long Island, further fulfilling our mission of bringing exchange access to a greater number of data centers and networks and expanding the New York peering community," says Ed d'Agostino, Vice President, DE-CIX North America. "With this deployment, 1025Connect customers can get Layer 2 access to the nearly 150 networks available on DE-CIX New York. Plus, 1025Connect customers can also take advantage of the growing number of DE-CIX's VLAN services. Our GlobePEER Remote Service allows turnkey connectivity to our massive DE-CIX Frankfurt exchange, and our MetroVLAN service provides very low cost private connections to other networks connected to the DE-CIX New York exchange, including 'remote' networks that connect via transport and don't have POP in the New York market. DE-CIX's services will greatly enhance the connectivity options for networks that come to 1025Connect."

Renowned for its ability to connect subsea systems to terrestrial networks, 1025Connect delivers colocation solutions that enable network interconnectivity and provides the optional ability to bypass Manhattan for greater network diversity. Network operators of all types within 1025Connect benefit from direct access to Manhattan bypass fiber routes, multiple transatlantic and Latin American submarine cable systems, various enterprise networks and diverse fiber providers on Long Island.

1025Connect is Long Island's premier network-neutral Carrier Hotel located at 1025 Old Country Road in Westbury, New York. This facility is renowned for its ability to connect subsea systems to terrestrial networks with the optional ability to bypass Manhattan for greater network diversity. 1025Connect provides colocation solutions that enable network interconnections through its highly-secure Long Island data center. Network operators of all types within 1025Connect benefit from direct access to Manhattan Bypass fiber routes, multiple transatlantic and Latin American submarine cable systems and multiple enterprise networks -- all without monthly recurring cross-connect fees. Visit .

DE-CIX provides premium Internet exchange services and operates several carrier and data center neutral exchanges. The company serves 1000+ carriers, ISPs and content networks from 60+ countries, including all leading international players in various metro markets in Europe, the Middle East and North America. With 5.5+ Terabits per second of peak traffic, DE-CIX Frankfurt is the world's leading Internet exchange. For more information, please visit .

DE-CIX New York is an Open-IX certified, carrier and data center-neutral Internet exchange distributed across major carrier hotels and data centers throughout the New York/New Jersey metro region. With 100+ access points, DE-CIX New York is just a cross connect away from hundreds of ISPs and carriers. DE-CIX New York is owned and operated by DE-CIX North America Inc., a wholly owned subsidiary of DE-CIX International AG, the international arm of DE-CIX. Founded in 1995, DE-CIX is the leading operator of Ethernet-based carrier and ISP interconnection (Peering) worldwide. For more information, please visit .





