Hidden Power

25 tons clamping force at only 130 Nm tightening torque / Optimized power clamping screws bring special customer benefits

(PresseBox) - All new investments should pay off at the end, whether through faster and easier handling during set-up, by switching off potential hazards or more ergonomic workplace designs for the employees, whether the tool lifespan is extended or the quality of the product improved. Improvements that include several of these advantages are especially attractive. The fact that this accumulation of advantages with the JAKOB tensioning elements often occurs is due to the "special inner life" of these mechanical power amplifiers.

Clamping screw SC - multiplication of the tightening torque.

The "secret" of the power clamping screw SC of JAKOB is their mysterious inner workings. It is a special wedge mechanism, which acts as a booster. This system allows for extremely high clamping forces with low tightening torques for easy manual operation and maximum operational reliability. The clamping screws series SC find a variety of applications, mainly in presses, stamping and machine tools, as well as in the construction of devices and the construction of the equipment. Several sizes with stepped thread diameters and clamping forces are available.

Due to its geometry, the wedge clamping system of the SC clamping screw is self-locking in every clamping position and offers a clamping stroke of up to 3 mm. Thus, high clamping forces up to the nominal value can be achieved, regardless of the tightening torque.

Now, JAKOB Antriebstechnik GmbH offers a new special version SC 100 in addition to its tensioning screws of the standard series with thread diameters of M 36, M 48, M 64 and M 80 mm. The maximum clamping force is now 250 kN with a thread of M 100 x 6, which is only 130 Nm tightening torque.

This power pack is only operated with a 14 mm Allen key and is therefore handy and easy to handle. For reproducible clamping force values, operation should be carried out with a torque wrench for safety reasons.

On request special customer threads are possible at any time.







PressRelease by

Jakob-Gruppe

Company information / Profile:

Date: 01/16/2017 - 16:16

Language: English

News-ID 517789

Character count: 2208

Kontakt-Informationen:

Firma: Jakob-Gruppe

Stadt: Kleinwallstadt





Number of hits: 40



Linking-Tips:



Direct Link to this PressRelease:





Twittern



We would appreciate a link in your News-, Press- or Partner-Site.

Comments on this PressRelease