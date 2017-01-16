       Anmeldung merken    kostenlos registrieren | Passwort vergessen ?
Crescent Point Energy Confirms January 2017 Dividend

(firmenpresse) - CALGARY, ALBERTA -- (Marketwired) -- 01/16/17 -- Crescent Point Energy Corp. ("Crescent Point" or the "Company") (TSX: CPG)(NYSE: CPG) confirms that the dividend to be paid on February 15, 2017, in respect of January 2017 production, for shareholders of record on January 31, 2017, will be CDN$0.03 per share.

These dividends are designated as "eligible dividends" for Canadian income tax purposes. For U.S. income tax purposes, Crescent Point's dividends are considered "qualified dividends."

Crescent Point is a leading North American light and medium oil producer that seeks to maximize shareholder return through its total return strategy of long-term growth plus dividend income.

CRESCENT POINT ENERGY CORP.

Scott Saxberg, President and Chief Executive Officer

Crescent Point shares are traded on the Toronto Stock Exchange and New York Stock Exchange, both under the symbol CPG.

Contacts:
Crescent Point Energy Corp.
Ken Lamont
Chief Financial Officer
(403) 693-0020 or Toll free (U.S. & Canada): 888-693-0020
(403) 693-0070 (FAX)

Crescent Point Energy Corp.
Trent Stangl
Senior Vice President, Investor Relations and Communications
(403) 693-0020 or Toll free (U.S. & Canada): 888-693-0020
(403) 693-0070 (FAX)

Crescent Point Energy Corp.
Suite 2000, 585 - 8th Avenue S.W.
Calgary, AB, T2P 1G1



More information:
http://www.crescentpointenergy.com



Date: 01/16/2017
Firma: Crescent Point Energy Corp.
Stadt: CALGARY, ALBERTA


